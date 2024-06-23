How to Get Death Knight’s Twin Axes in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

If you’re a fan of axes, you may want to get your hands on the Death Knight’s Twin Axes in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. This gear is located inside a dungeon surrounded by fog, and you must defeat a powerful boss to claim it.

Where to Find Death Knight’s Twin Axes in Elden Ring

Screenshot by The Escapist.

You can get the Death Knight’s Twin Axes by defeating the boss inside the Fog Rift Catacombs in Elden Ring. To reach this area, you need to head north from the Castle Front Site of Grace. This location is covered in mist, and you will be attacked by Vulgar Militiamen.

The biggest danger inside this dungeon is the moving spikes that will drop on your head in several areas. I suggest paying attention to the floor. If there is a big puddle of blood, then there is likely a trap above you. The only way you can get past this obstacle is by running straight ahead.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The Fog Rift Catacombs is pretty straightforward for the most part. The only tricky zone is where you can use the falling spike trap as an elevator. While you can ride this contraption, it will only take you to a dead end with some loot. If you want to reach the boss, you need to bite the bullet and jump to the lower floor.

How to Beat Death Knight

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The Death Knight wields twin axes and can use lightning magic. Besides throwing lightning bolts, the boss can also channel power into his body and dash toward you.

The Death Knight’s most dangerous move is when he sprouts a pair of ghostly wings. If you’re too close, you may get knocked back by the wind, and in the worst-case scenario, he’ll grab you. The Death Knight will then lift you into the air and sap your HP to restore his own health.

Before entering this boss fight, you should equip the Boltdrake Talisman to reduce your damage from lightning. The best strategy to defeat the Death Knight is to utilize heavy attacks, which can stun-lock the boss. You may also consider using Bleed weapons since he is weak against this status effect.

Death Knight’s Twin Axes’s Stats

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The Death Knight’s Twin Axes is a weapon that scales with Strength, Dexterity, and Faith. It’s great for players who like to use incantations. This axe has the Blinkbolt: Twinaxe skill that lets you turn into a bolt of lightning that charges ahead.

Check out the table below for a look at Death Knight’s Twin Axes’ full stats:

Stats ATK Power Guarded DMG Negation Physical 101 44 Magic 0 30 Fire 0 30 Lightning 65 44 Holy 0 30 Critical 100 0 Guard Boost 0 33

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

