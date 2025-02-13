Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image Source: Warhorse Studios
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Get Deer Skin in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Feb 12, 2025 08:42 pm

Most things in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 can be bought or stolen, but sometimes you just need to craft them for yourself in a pinch. Here’s how to get Deer Skin in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

Where to Get Deer Skin in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

As the name suggests, Deer Skin can be obtained by skinning animals in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. You’ll need to unlock a Survival perk for that, but once you do, you can skin animals in-game and get all the Skins you need.

Deer can typically be found in the woods, and they’re quite common, so you shouldn’t have to look very far for them. That being said, if you’re not in the mood for hunting, you can buy them as well.

Where to Buy Deer Skin

You’ll want to look around poacher and bandit camps for Deer Skin, though you can also buy them from the following NPCs:

  • Weaponsmiths and blacksmiths at Trosky Castle
  • Saddlers at Trosky Castle
  • Tanners at Vidlak Pond
  • Gamekeepers at Zhelejov

There are trader NPCs in basically every settlement in the game, and you can usually buy a few Deer Skins off of them every week or so. Personally, I get most of my Deer Skins from the NPCs at Trosky Castle as they seem to be the most well-stocked, but you should be able to buy them from the other traders at the smaller settlements as well.

It’s worth noting that the gamekeeper at Zhelejov can sometimes be bugged and not be able to trade or sell things, but you’ll be able to pickpocket him for a few Deer Skins if push comes to shove.

And that’s how to get Deer Skin in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including whether you should kill Jakesh, and how to romance Katherine.

Post Tag:
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Associate Editor
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook