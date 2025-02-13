Most things in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 can be bought or stolen, but sometimes you just need to craft them for yourself in a pinch. Here’s how to get Deer Skin in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Where to Get Deer Skin in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

As the name suggests, Deer Skin can be obtained by skinning animals in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. You’ll need to unlock a Survival perk for that, but once you do, you can skin animals in-game and get all the Skins you need.

Deer can typically be found in the woods, and they’re quite common, so you shouldn’t have to look very far for them. That being said, if you’re not in the mood for hunting, you can buy them as well.

Where to Buy Deer Skin

You’ll want to look around poacher and bandit camps for Deer Skin, though you can also buy them from the following NPCs:

Weaponsmiths and blacksmiths at Trosky Castle

Saddlers at Trosky Castle

Tanners at Vidlak Pond

Gamekeepers at Zhelejov

There are trader NPCs in basically every settlement in the game, and you can usually buy a few Deer Skins off of them every week or so. Personally, I get most of my Deer Skins from the NPCs at Trosky Castle as they seem to be the most well-stocked, but you should be able to buy them from the other traders at the smaller settlements as well.

It’s worth noting that the gamekeeper at Zhelejov can sometimes be bugged and not be able to trade or sell things, but you’ll be able to pickpocket him for a few Deer Skins if push comes to shove.

And that's how to get Deer Skin in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

