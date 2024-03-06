Category:
How to Get Elemental Materia in FF7 Rebirth

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Mar 5, 2024 08:56 pm
There are plenty of Materia orbs to be found and collected in FF7 Rebirth, and some are markedly better than others. If you’re looking to create the perfect party build, we’re here to help you out. Here’s how to get Elemental Materia in FF7 Rebirth.

FF7 Rebirth Elemental Materia Location

ff7 rebirth elemental materia location

As far as I can tell from my own experience with the game so far, there are three Elemental Materia orbs you can pick up in FF7 Rebirth. Both of them need to be obtained through Chadley’s Combat Simulator quests, and I’ve listed them below:

Elemental MateriaHow to UnlockPrerequisites
Elemental Materia #1Complete Junon Battle Intel: Conqueror of the Skies in the Combat SimulatorComplete Junon Fiend Intel 1 and 2
Elemental Materia #2Complete Gongaga Battle Intel: Distant TremorsComplete Gongaga Fiend Intel missions
Elemental Materia #3Complete Brutal Challenge: Requiem of the ScornedCollect all Protorelics and defeat Gilgamesh

The second and third Materia orbs are much harder to get, and they’re also only available in the latter half of the game. This means that you’ll only have one Elemental Materia to go around, and we’d highly recommend putting it on one of your physical DPS characters like Cloud or Tifa.

Yuffie could be a solid choice as well, but given that she already has access to all four elements via Ninjutsu, it may be better to give it to someone else depending on your party setup.

How to Use Elemental Materia in FF7 Rebirth

Now that all of that’s out of the way, let’s talk about what Elemental Materia actually does in FF7 Rebirth. Simply put, it adds magic damage to your regular attacks, and the element depends on what the Elemental Materia is linked with. This means that you need to put it in a linked slot on your equipment and pair it with Fire, Ice, Aero, or Lightning Materia to get the effect. Pairing it with an Ice Materia will imbue your regular attacks with ice damage.

It also matters whether you insert the Materia orb into a weapon or a piece of armor. You’ll deal elemental damage with your attacks by putting it into a weapon, and you’ll reduce damage taken from the linked element by putting it in armor. So either way, this is a very versatile Materia that can give you a lot up upside in combat.

Its potency also increases as you level it up, and here are all the benefits you get with each level:

LevelEffect
1-starWeapon: Adds 8% linked elemental damage dealt

Armor: Halves linked elemental damage taken
2-starWeapon: Adds 15% linked elemental damage dealt

Armor: Prevents linked elemental damage taken
3-starWeapon: Adds 23% linked elemental damage dealt

Armor: Absorbs linked elemental damage dealt

Like all other Materia orbs in the game, you’ll need to level it up with AP, which is gained through combat encounters. You can also equip the AP Up Materia to speed up the process, but do note that you need to put it in a linked slot, which is not ideal for Elemental Materia in particular if you’ve only got two linked slots.

And that’s how to get and use Elemental Materia in FF7 Rebirth.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
