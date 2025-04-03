How to Get Every Ray Gun Mark II Upgrade/Variant in Black Ops 6 Zombies

In the Black Ops 6 Zombies map Shattered Veil, the Ray Gun Mark II returns. This time around, it has three different upgrade variants. Here’s how to get each.

How to Get the Empty Canisters for the Ray Gun Mark II in Black Ops 6 Zombies

To upgrade the Ray Gun Mark II, you’ll first need an Empty Canister to house each version’s corresponding element. Here’s how to get each.

Empty Canister 1 – Every Blue Chrystal on Shattered Veil

In Shattered Veil, there are several blue crystals you can shoot down with the Ray Gun Mark II. Each of these has a chance to drop an Empty Canister. By far, this is the most straightforward way to get an Empty Canister, and the one we’d recommend going for if you only need one. These crystals can be found in the following locations:

In the roof of the Conservatory near Quick Revive

Attached to an exterior wall on the left of the mansion, viewable from the Motor Court or Southwest Balcony

On the ceiling above the stairs in the East Foyer by Stamin-Up

On the ceiling in the service tunnel by a blue truck

If you’re having trouble spotting the blue crystals, you can get the Death Perception perk, which will highlight the locations through nearby walls.

Empty Canister 2 – The Rear Patio

This next Empty Canister is arguably more straightforward to get than the previous. However, it requires a pricey piece of equipment: the LT53 Kazimir tactical. Craft one at a workbench for 1,500 Salvage if you aren’t lucky enough to find one as loot. Head to the grassy area at the rear patio, down the stairs past Double Tap. You’ll see a barrier where zombies will spawn. Throw the Kazimir near the barrier – but not inside it – and the empty canister will be sucked up by the grenade’s black hole and you can grab it.

Empty Canister 3 – Pipe Puzzle

This next canister location is a bit tricker than the first two and involves a simple puzzle. In the Mainframe Chamber, find the glass containment tank with the dead zombie to the left of the workbench. It will either have the letter ‘A’ or the letter ‘B’ next to it. Make note of the letter.

That letter will correspond to a pipe valve just outside the map in the service tunnel to the left of the Doppelghast in containment. You’ll need to throw a Combat Axe to turn the middle valve, then the one that correlates to the letter next to the containment tank in your match in the Mainframe Chamber. Once you’ve done this successfully, head back to the containment tank and break it open with a Molotov or explosive weapon to grab the empty canister inside.

Once you’ve got the Empty Canisters, you’re good to go for the Ray Gun Mark II upgrades themselves.

How to Get the Ray Gun Mark II-P in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The Ray Gun Mark II-P functions like a Wonder Weapon shotgun, with powerful clusters of lasers to do damage up close. Before you can get fully started on upgrading the Ray Gun Mark II-P, there are a few items you’ll need.

The first are a set of reflectors. These can be found by interacting with the lion-adorned fountains at the Conservatory near the Mystery Box location, and at the South West Balcony.

Next you will need an Essence Bomb. The Essence Bomb has a chance to randomly drop when you destroy one of the white Project Janus boxes that can give out loot. Look for them on the floor around the mansion and shoot or melee to destroy them, revealing the loot inside.

Once you have all these parts, head down to the Service Tunnels.

Shattered Veil Secret Room and Reflector Puzzle Explained

Place the Essence Bomb on the pile of debris in the Service Tunnel by the chalk outline of the purple armor vest. The Essence Bomb will open a secret area called the Serpent Mound. Enter it, and place your Empty Canister in the yellow machine within. This will spawn a blue beam of light from a blue crystal. Your goal is to angle this light at one of the Doppleghast statues at a time, and then kill it when it spawns.

This is where the reflectors come in. The reflectors are used to angle the beam of light, so place the reflector wherever the light goes when there isn’t one there. If you need to move the angle of the reflectors, this can be done with a melee. Each time you’ve angled the light at a Doppleghast statue successfully, melee the blue crystal to spawn the Doppleghast, and then kill it. Once you’ve killed all three, you can pick the canister back up and take it to the Director’s Quarters to assemble the Ray Gun Mark II-P there.

How to Get the Ray Gun Mark II-R Upgrade in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The Ray Gun Mark II-W functions like a marksman rifle. Its upgrade process requires players to get their thumb green with Dark Aether plants. You’ll first need to get four Dark Aether plant seeds, which can be acquired by destroying the red plants found outside the mansion with explosives.

Once you have four seeds, head to the Conservatory and place an Empty Canister within the yellow machine up the stairs. Then, you’ll need to take the seeds you collected and grow Dark Aether plants so their Toxic Spores can be harvested. Simply hold the interact button on one of the yellow machines with the grow lights in them to put the seed there to grow. Once your seed has grown to full size, head to another planter and repeat this process four times until all four plants have grown and all of the Toxic Spores are harvested.

Once all the Toxic Spores have been harvested from the Dark Aether plants, get your Canister back from the machine. This will now be called the Toxic Canister. Take it to the crafting bench in the spawn room, where you can assemble the Ray Gun Mark II-

How to Get the Ray Gun Mark II-W Upgrade in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The Ray Gun Mark II-W is a powerful Wonder Weapon, serving as a fully automatic upgrade for the Ray Gun Mark II. To get it, start by putting your Empty Canister into the yellow machine in Shem’s Hedge. You’ll find it near the Speed Cola machine.

Entering the Empty Canister will spawn an Abomination. Do not kill it. Instead, head to the area with the circle of rocks in Shem’s Hedge, and get it to each of the three smaller rocks with its laser and charge attacks, in that order. This will make them float into the air.

Once the three rocks are floating in the air, you’ll need to defend the center of the area from vermin who will try to disrupt the energy transfer process. The easiest way to do this is from above with a Chopper Gunner.

Once you’ve defended the area from the vermin, go to where you deposited the canister and pick it up. It will now be called the Explosive Canister. Take the Explosive Canister to the yellow crafting bench by the Armory in the Service Tunnel, and assemble the Ray Gun Mark II-W.

