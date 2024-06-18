How to Get Facet of Awakening & Memory Refractions of Light in Destiny 2

If you really want to get the most out of your Prismatic subclass in Destiny 2, then you’ll need to spend some time unlocking its different Facets. Here’s how to get the Facet of Awakening in Destiny 2.

Getting the Facet of Awakening in Destiny 2

To get the Facet of Awakening in Destiny 2, you’ll need an item called Memory: Refractions of Light. And in order to get that, you’ll need to collect five Vestiges of Light, which can be obtained by killing shiny enemies during Cyst missions.

If that sounds like a lot, don’t fret. We’ll go through the process step-by-step.

How to Get Vestiges of Light

First off, you need to have access to Cyst missions, which will become available to you once you’ve completed The Final Shape campaign and start doing post-game quests for Micah-10. Specifically, you’ll want to do the first step of the Ergo Sum quest, then speak with Micah-10 to unlock their Convalescence and Alone in the Dark quests.

Alone in the Dark will have you run through six separate Cyst missions — which you need to do anyway to get the Exotic Khvostov Auto Rifle — and during these missions, keep an eye out for glowing enemies. For every enemy you kill, you’ll be rewarded with one Vestige of Light.

Collect Two Memories: Refractions of Light

For every five Vestiges of Light you get, it’ll form one Memory: Refraction of Light. You need two of these Memories to get the Facet of Awakening in Destiny 2, which means that you need to defeat at least 10 glowing enemies for 10 Vestiges.

Once you have your Memory: Refractions of Light, bring up the map of The Pale Heart in your Director and look for a green marker to the west side, nearest to The Blooming. The marker will be titled Memory: Refractions of Light.

Collect the Facet of Awakening

Head to The Blooming and start going west. As you get closer to the green marker, look for some green tree trunks that you can climb on and go upwards.

You’ll find the Prismatic chest sitting on top of the tree, and you can interact with it to get the Facet of Awakening.

And that’s how you can get the Facet of Awakening in Destiny 2.

