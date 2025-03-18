Mounts are one of the most popular collector items in Final Fantasy XIV and some are more difficult to obtain than others. A classic one that falls in the latter category is the Falcon mount which you’ll only find available on special occasions. If you want to collect it for yourself, here’s a guide on how to get the Falcon mount in FFXIV.

Recommended Videos

What is the Falcon Mount in FFXIV?

Screenshot by The Escapist

Up to its most recent Dawntrail expansion, FFXIV features hundreds of different mounts that players can unlock and use during their adventures around Eorzea and beyond. One of the rarest among them is the Falcon mount, not by the number of players who have it but how to get it.

The Falcon mount first debuted with the game’s Fly the Falcon Mount campaign, which commemorated the release of the Stormblood expansion back in Summer 2017. Players who subscribed for at least 90 days during the campaign’s duration would receive the mount as a unique reward.

Once that campaign ended, however, the mount was effectively discontinued and no longer obtainable. This came as a disappointment for players who started FFXIV later in its expansion cycle and continue to enjoy collecting mounts for their characters.

How to Get Falcon Mount in FFXIV

Screenshot by The Escapist

However, there is now another way to get this elusive mount. The now-routine Moogle Treasure Trove event provides a golden opportunity for players to obtain various popular rewards. They range from event-exclusive earring accessories to mounts, minions, furnishings, and more.

As luck would have it, the current Moogle Treasure Trove Phantasmagoria event features the Falcon Ignition Key as one of its more valuable rewards. To participate in the event and get any of the available rewards, you need to complete any of the qualifying duties in the game. Even GATEs at the Gold Saucer in Ul’dah count towards event completion.

There are also special challenges found in the Mogpendium that you can complete for bonuses, including the weekly challenges and the Ultimog challenge, which can only be done once per event.

In return, you’ll receive varying amounts of Tomestones of Phantasmagoria, special tokens used specifically for the event. You can then exchange those for any rewards you wish from the Initerant Moogle NPC (seen above) found in all three main cities. The Falcon mount in particular will set you back 50 x Tomestones of Phantasmagoria.

The Moogle Treasure Trove Phantasmagoria event is available in-game until the launch of Patch 7.2, which is now confirmed for March 25. This only gives you a limited time to collect the Falcon mount until the next iteration of Moogle Treasure Trove returns, so don’t miss out on the opportunity.

That concludes how to get the Falcon mount in Final Fantasy XIV. Be sure to check out our other content for the game, including a guide on how to get Dawntrail’s Rroneek mount.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy