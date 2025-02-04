You need to keep Henry fed and healthy, yes, but you can’t forget about your dog either. Your best friend has needs too. Here’s how to get food for Mutt the dog in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Recommended Videos

Getting Food for Mutt the Dog in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

At the very start of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, the party will encounter Captain Thomas, then set up camp for the night. Before you go learn the basics of combat, you’ll need to feed Henry’s dog, Mutt.

Doing so requires you to get food from Oats, but he won’t give it up for free. He’ll ask you to get his ring back from Tankard, and then he’ll give you some food.

Get the Weighted Die

To get the ring from Tankard, you need to win a game of dice against him. While you can do this just by playing normally, there is a way to make things easier on yourself.

Just behind Tankard and the dice table, you’ll see a small cave opening. Head inside to find a chest containing a weighted die. This one die will roll higher numbers more often than usual, allowing you to beat Tankard with ease.

Head back to the table and play against Tankard, and make sure to include the weighted die in the game. No worries if you don’t beat him on the first try, though. You can keep attempting the game until you finally beat him and get the ring back.

Get Food from Oats

After getting the ring, speak with Oats again and hand it over. He’ll then give you a bit of food for Mutt.

Press the triangle button to call Mutt over. Hold L1 to look at Mutt, then press the X button to feed him. From here, you can open up your inventory and select the food item you want to give to the dog. And that’s pretty much it. After feeding the dog, you can then talk to Hans to start combat practice.

And that’s how to feed Mutt the dog in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy