How To Get Four-Leaf Clovers in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Lucky You Event)

Saint Patrick’s Day is around the corner, and Disney Dreamlight Valley is getting in on the fun by kicking off the Lucky You event. Players can search for a new kind of item, Clovers, which will earn them rewards. So, here’s how to get Four-Leaf Clovers in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How To Get Four-Leaf Clovers During the Lucky You Event in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are two ways to get Four-Leaf Clovers in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and neither of them will be especially fast. However, for those willing to brave the storm, there’s a sweet reward waiting on the other end. So, here’s what you need to do to add Four-Leaf Clovers to your inventory during the Lucky You event:

How To Find Four-Leaf Clovers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The best part about the Lucky You event is that anyone can participate, as the Clovers spawn in every biome. However, most of the Clovers that spawn will have three leaves, not four. That’s because Three-Leaf Clovers spawn every 15 minutes of game time in Disney Dreamlight Valley, while Four-Leaf Clovers take 90 minutes.

That’s a long time to wait, and you may have trouble finding the Clover once it does spawn in the game. Fortunately, there’s a second method to acquire the item that takes luck out of the proceedings.

How To Craft Four-Leaf Clovers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’ve been running around the Valley looking for Four-Leaf Clovers and coming up empty, you’re in luck because you can craft the item. All you have to do is head to a Crafting Table with all of the Three-Leaf Clovers you’ve found and part with a little bit of Dreamlight. Here’s the recipe to craft one Four-Leaf Clover in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

10 Three-Leaf Clovers

500 Dreamlight

Once you build up a decent reserve of Three-Leaf Clovers, you’ll have enough resources to make several Four-Leaf Clovers, and that’s a good thing because you can use them to create something even more special.

All Lucky You Event Rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

While you could just gloat about all the Four-Leaf Clovers in your inventory, you can put them to use adding a new item to your Valley. The major reward in the Lucky You event in Disney Dreamlight Valley is the End of the Rainbow Cauldron, which makes the Valley more colorful by having a rainbow coming out of it. Here’s the recipe to use to make the End of the Rainbow Cauldron in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

10 Four-Leaf Clovers

10 Iron Ignots

20 Gold Ignots

It’s important to keep in mind that the Lucky You event in Disney Dreamlight Valley only runs until March 17, 2025, meaning there’s no time to waste. So, head into the Valley and start grabbing those Clovers before it’s too late.

And that’s how to get Four-Leaf Clovers in Disney Dreamlight Valley during the Lucky You event.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available for iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

