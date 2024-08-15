How To Get Free Rocket Partners Tokens in Monopoly GO

Earning tokens may be one of the most difficult parts of the Rocket Partners event in Monopoly GO, but we’re here to help you rake in plenty of free ones. There are a variety of ways to earn them beyond just pickups, so get ready to start spinning to win.

Tips To Get Free Rocket Partners Tokens in Monopoly GO

Building four buildings in just five days may sound like a terrifying task, but it’s not too bad if you’re earning free tokens on top of the ones that you earn while taking trips around the board. We’ve got some tips and tricks to help you stay in the green when it comes to earning these tokens, so find out the best ways below.

Complete Your Quick Wins Right Away

Every day, you’ll have three Quick Wins available to complete. They range from the simplest of tasks, such as passing GO, to ones that can be a little more difficult, such as claiming a specific number of cards. None of them are impossible, however, and you’ll earn a fair number of Partner Tokens that are useable during the Rocket Partners event in Monopoly GO. This is the easiest way to get our hands on plenty of tokens with minimal work.

Participate in Tournaments and Events During The Rocket Partners Event

While the Rocket Partners event is going on, we’ll also have several different Tournaments and Events that are happening at the same time. Be sure to work hard to push through these events, as Partner Tokens are very often given out as rewards. For example, the Rocket To Success event that kicked off at the start of the Rocket Partners event gives out 4,730 Partner Tokens that can be used to spin the wheel of success. Rewards are earned rather passively through regular gameplay, so you can start earning rewards without even thinking about it.

Use Your Multiplier At All Times When Rolling

As you head around the board in pursuit of Tokens, rolling with a multiplier is strongly recommended. If you’re just rolling one dice at a time, you’ll only earn one Token every time you land on a pickup. That’s not going to get us very far, now will it? Even using something like the x10 multiplier can make a massive difference, especially since we have four buildings to clear if we want to get our hands on an additional Token to add to our growing collection.

If you’re hoping to get your hands on some free tokens, much like you can get free dice by checking out our free dice links page, you’ll be out of luck. While Scopely is always happy to hand out free dice rolls with links, there are no links that will give players additional tokens to use during the Rocket Partners event. You’ll just need to use the tips and tricks we gave you above to complete all of your buildings with your buddies.

Monopoly GO is now available to play on mobile.

