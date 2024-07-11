There are free skins up for grabs in The First Descendant. If you didn’t know that, it’s okay. A lot of other people didn’t either. Here is how to get your hands on them.
How to Get Free Skins in The First Descendant
A special set of free skins can be gotten in The First Descendant by using Supply Coin, a special currency that is earned by completing weekly challenges in the game. Once you hit Level 50 on your Battle Pass, you will be able to purchase items from the special Battle Supply Shop that you can find on the bottom right of the main Battle Pass menu screen.
If you check the Challenge button in the top left of that same screen, then select Weekly, you will see that some of these challenges drop Supply Coin. By completing enough of these, you will be able to purchase the free skins from the Battle Supply Shop. So, each week, make sure you are wrapping up the challenges. Don’t worry if you can’t get them all done the week they drop, as they do carry over into later weeks. There is another page of rewards that you can start collecting after you hit Level 96 in the Battle Pass.
The free goodies include weapon skins, masks for Descendants, full Descendants skins, and other cosmetics as well. You do not need to have access to the Premium Battle Pass to be able to get access to these weekly challenges. The available skins will rotate out at the end of the season, so you should really be trying to get your hands on these while they are around, especially if you like any of those weapons or Descendants.
|Skin Name
|Cost
|Magnus on Fire Weapon skin for Magnus AA
|10 Supply Coin (Level 50)
|44th Grenadier Body Skin for Lepic
|50 Supply Coin
|Wrong Direction Spawn Animation
|27 Supply Coin
|Neural Network Body Skin for Ajax
|50 Supply Coin
|44th Grenadier Mask for Lepic
|50 Supply Coin
|Neural Sharing Head Skin for Ajax
|50 Supply Coin
|White Devil Weapon Skin for Devil’s Call
|10 Supply Coin (Level 96)
|Magister Researcher Chest Attachment
|10 Supply Coin
|Reversed Engineered Weapon Skin for the Unfinished Study
|10 Supply Coin
|Crow Body Skin for Viessa
|50 Supply Coin
|Vanguard Unit Badge Name Card
|10 Supply Coin
|Layered Cut Head Skin for Viessa
|50 Supply Coin
Magnus on Fire Weapon skin for Magnus AA
44th Grenadier Body Skin for Lepic
Wrong Direction Spawn Animation
Neural Network Body Skin for Ajax
44th Grenadier Mask for Lepic
Neural Sharing Head Skin for Ajax
White Devil Weapon Skin for Devil’s Call
Magister Researcher Chest Attachment
Reversed Engineered Weapon Skin for the Unfinished Study
Crow Body Skin for Viessa
Vanguard Unit Badge Name Card
Layered Cut Head Skin for Viessa
The First Descendant is available to play now.