How to Get Frenzy Shards & Frenzy Crystals in Monster Hunter Wilds

Even after you’ve rolled credits in Monster Hunter Wilds, there’s still plenty to see and do as you get into the High Rank content. Here’s how to get and use Frenzy Shards and Crystals in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Getting Frenzy Shards in Monster Hunter Wilds

Frenzy Shards can be obtained by defeating Frenzied monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monsters with the Frenzy Virus will start appearing during High Rank missions, and even if they might look a lot like their regular counterparts, don’t underestimate them. Frenzied monsters deal a lot more damage, and they’re also way more aggressive than usual, making them a serious threat.

After killing or capturing a Frenzied monster, you’ll be able to get Frenzy Shards, which can then be used to forge new weapons and armor.

Getting Frenzy Crystals in Monster Hunter Wilds

Frenzy Crystals are also a crafting material, but these can only be obtained from Gore Magala. Whenever you wound Gore Magala and destroy those wounds, you have a chance of getting a Frenzy Crystal from it.

You’ll be able to start fighting Gore Magala once you get into the High Rank quests, and unlock the optional quest titled Misty Depths.

How to Use Frenzy Shards and Crystals

Frenzy Shards are just like any other crafting material in the game. Head to Base Camp and speak with Gemma, and start crafting new gear with your Frenzy Shards. Here’s a list of gear that requires it:

Entbehrung I

Fledderklauen I

Tyrannearm I

Todlicher Abzug I

Leumundslist

Faulnisschleuder I

Eisenleib

Elendskraft I

Schattenstolz I

Wuchtblick I

Kummerklang I

Eiferschild I

Stahlfakt I

Sucher-Ankh I

Artian Mail

Artian Coil

Gore Coil

Damascus Helm

How to Find Frenzied Monsters

Pretty much all of the High Rank optional quests will feature Frenzied monsters. The only monsters in the game that do not have the Frenzy Virus are as follows:

Zoh Shia

Arkveld

Gore Magala

Gore Magala itself is the source of the Virus, so you can still farm it for Frenzy Crystals.

And that’s how to farm Frenzy Shards and Crystals in Monster Hunter Wilds. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

