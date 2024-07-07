How to get Freyna Stabilizer in The First Descendant

Freyna is turning out to be a pretty popular Descendant in The First Descendant, thanks to her ability to spread toxin damage among enemies. If you want to get her, you will need to put in the work to get the Freyna Stabilizer.

Recommended Videos

Where to get Freyna Stabilizer

Screenshot by The Escapist

To get Freyna Stabilizer, you need to complete the Ruins Path mission in The Lumber Yard in Vespers. The Freyna Stabilizer has a 20% chance to drop at the end of the mission. The Ruins Path mission can be found in the western part of the area, just along the border of the southern most subregion in Vespers.

During this mission, you need to escort a small drone as it scans the area. You will need to stay within a certain distance from the drone, as it must drain energy from your shields in order to function. Waves of enemies will spawn in and attack, and you will need to clear them out on the move. If your shield goes down, the drone won’t have any power, and you will need to step out of the circle to let it recharge, and then you’ll be able to move again. This becomes less of an issue with more people in the mission, as you are unlikely to all lose shields at the same time, and only one person needs to power the drone to move it.

Once you reach the end of the route, you will need to defend the drone for two minutes while more waves of enemies spawn, and then you’ll get your rewards.

The reason this is causing such an issue for folks is that, despite having a 20% drop chance in the game, it FEELS like the drop chance is much lower than that. This is pretty much just how statistics works. The reason for this is almost certainly because you likely need to perform the mission 20 times or so for the drop to have a 99% chance of occurring, statistically. Some folks will get it sooner, some will need to work longer to get it, and for those folks, it will be a very bad experience. The trick is to stay patient, and I prefer to run things a few times a day rather than grind relentlessly and just not enjoy the experience. There is a lot to do in the game, after all.

Once you have your hands on the Stabilizer, you are also going to need the Freyna Code if you want to be able to fully research the character with Anais in Albion.

The First Descendant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy