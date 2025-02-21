How To Get Funds To Upgrade Your Ship Fast in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

The story of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii has a section in which players are forced to stop the campaign’s progression to upgrade their crew and ship. Specifically, $10,000 is required to fix the Goromaru. Here’s how to get funds to upgrade your ship fast in Pirate Yakuza.

How To Get Funds Fast in Pirate Yakuza

In Chapter 2 of the story, Goro and his crew must enter the Pirate Coliseum in Madlantis, although their small ship isn’t up to snuff. This begins a rather long quest line in the game, in which Goro must recruit a shipbuilder to make the Goromaru bigger and stronger, as well as five additional crew members to move forward in the main story. The five crew members are easy enough to find without having to complete large tasks, but the ship upgrade will be the biggest obstacle, as it costs $10,000 of in-game money to complete repairs and make the ship what it needs to be to enter battle.

Thankfully, there are several ways to earn fast cash in Pirate Yakuza. However, they can be somewhat challenging, especially if you want to earn more significant amounts of money faster. At this point early in the game’s story (in the middle of the second chapter), there are three ways to earn money— collecting bounties, opening treasure chests on various islands, or completing jobs in Honolulu.

How To Get Treasure in Pirate Yakuza

Treasure can be found hidden in Honolulu and in various islands where raids are required to earn them. This is a more tedious way to earn money to progress the story, not to mention that it requires leaving Honolulu. While this is a viable option, for players looking to get past this next step in the story as fast as possible, you may want to try your hand at bounties instead, which requires Goro to fight his battles alone.

How To Get Bounties in Pirate Yakuza

The best bet to get the $10,000 right away is to go looking for bounties in Honolulu, as even the smaller and easier bounties reward around $2,000, and others have ones as big as $16,000, meaning that, hypothetically, you could get all the money you need from a single bounty. However, this isn’t exactly recommended, as the more significant bounties are much more challenging boss fights, and Goro is ill-equipped in both health and combat to take them on early on in the game. Unless you’re a veteran Yakuza player whose mastery of the combat system gives you an advantage, it isn’t the best course of action at this point in time.

A good middle-ground is to go for the lower difficulty bounties, each of which rewards range from $2000-$6000. The bounties are usually surrounded by cronies, meaning that you’ll want to incorporate Goro’s Sea Dog fighting style, as it is better suited for crowd control, and then switch to the Mad Dog style for a one-on-one against the main bounty boss.

Bounties are also very easy to locate in Pirate Yakuza, as a red handcuff symbol on the map represents where they are in Honolulu. When going onto the said marker, you can approach the bounty, which will trigger an info screen showing the difficulty of the bounty, why they’re wanted, and how much they are worth. From there, you can decide whether or not this bounty is worth the risk and trigger the fight.

From there, it works like any other fight in Pirate Yakuza. Punish the opponent and drain their health bar, and depending on how much the bounty is worth, they could have anywhere from three to four health bars, and the minion enemies might have other weapons that make it trickier. However, upon completing the bounty, you are immediately awarded several thousand dollars to help contribute to the $10,000 fund required to progress the story. Have Goro catch a few bounties in Honolulu, and you’ll have more than enough money to upgrade the Goromaru and continue to the next big event of the main story. It’s a lot of combat, but it’s worth it if you want to fly through the campaign.

And that is how to get funds to upgrade your ship fast in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

