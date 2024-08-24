How To Get Gold Tree Cores in Black Myth: Wukong

As you reach the second half of Black Myth: Wukong, upgrade materials like Gold Tree Cores will become incredibly important to maintain damage. This guide will explain how you can get a hold of these cores and put them to good use.

Recommended Videos

Where To Get Gold Tree Cores in Black Myth: Wukong

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Gold Tree Cores can be collected from rare chests and Yaoguai Chiefs after reaching the end of Chapter 4 and beyond. Just like the previous upgrade materials in the game, such as Refined Iron Sand, new chapters typically bring a fresh resource to collect. However, the cores can be found in three different chapters due to how many effective staff options are based on the material. By the end of the game, you should have plenty of cores to use on a few different staff upgrades.

Mythical rarity materials are saved for the very end of the game as you earn your final upgrades for Wukong. Until then, Gold Tree Cores are the main rewards when you take down tough mini-bosses or open the gold-lined chests around each zone. Most of the staff upgrades in the Legendary category will require at least four cores, so you won’t be able to get the damage boost until you’ve reached the start of Chapter 5.

Aside from exploring and searching for as many cores as you can, the Keeper’s Shrine shop is always available as a last resort. Once you reach Chapter 5, there will be a couple of Gold Tree Cores available to purchase for 900 Will at a time. The only catch is that items in the Keeper’s Shrine shop are always sold in limited quantities. It can help you reach that final core to get the upgrade you need but it won’t provide all four at a time. Eventually, exploration is always the answer.

Black Myth: Wukong is available now on PC and PlayStation 5.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy