How To Get Great Ape Form in Dragon Soul

Although it is not the most demanding level-wise, the Great Ape form in Dragon Soul is probably the most prestigious and definitely the coolest form in the popular Roblox game. Dive into our guide and get your Great Ape Form in Dragon Soul quickly and relatively easily.

Recommended Videos

How To Unlock Great Ape Form in Dragon Soul

Obviously, the fastest way to get the Great Ape Form in Dragon Soul is to take out your wallet. For 12,000 Robux, you can buy it in the game store. However, we feel that flushing $120 is just too decadent and, let’s face it, properly lazy for every Goku wannabe.

Screenshot by The Escapist

After reaching level 900, you must go to Ape Wastelands and claim your Saiyan Tail. To get Saiyan Tail, you have to face the Great Ape and defeat it, but there is a catch: Saiyan Tail has a drop chance of only 1%, so be prepared to take on many, many Great Apes.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you get your fancy tail, the next obstacle is Vegeta himself. He is located not far from the Great Ape, but you have to defeat him a whopping 30 times! And it gets worse: a newly spawned Vegeta will be tougher and harder to kill than the previous one, and you can try to take him down once every 12 hours. So that’s 15 days of killing Vegeta over and over again.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Eventually, after 30 kills, Vegeta will reward you with the Great Ape Form, and we have to admit it’s borderline illegally fun and addictive, especially when you exploit it against newbies. Still, there are some limitations you must pay attention to.

Screenshot by The Escapist

First of all, there can only be one Great Ape present at the time, and switching Dragon Soul servers is to be expected. Secondly, the game is buggy as hell, and controlling your Great Ape in combat sometimes feels like commanding a stubborn elephant in a China shop. Add a sprinkle of lag, and the entire experience can become a bit too exhausting.

Regardless, the Great Ape Form remains the most epic thing you can do in the game. Before you go on a quest to get your Great Ape Form in Dragon Soul, check out our Dragon Soul codes first, and treat yourself to solid boosts right from the get-go.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy