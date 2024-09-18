Image Credit: Bethesda
Guides
Video Games

How To Get Heatstamps in Frostpunk 2

The hottest coin around.
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|

Published: Sep 18, 2024 03:07 pm

Whenever you want to make some significant advances in Frostpunk 2, you’ll need to use some Heatstamps to reach your goal. This is the main currency in the cold wastelands, and there are a few ways to get extras of it whenever you have the need.

Where To Get Heatstamps in Frostpunk 2

Heatstamps are primarily obtained automatically each week. As a Steward, you obtain a fixed amount of them naturally to fund new projects, build new Districts, and improve people’s quality of life overall. If you’re currently lacking a bit of Heatstamps, all you have to do is wait for a few more days as they’ll naturally increase once the next week comes.

However, the base amount you get can be further increased by external factors such as Events like the Stalwarts’ Rallies Expand. Events usually happen after you reach a certain milestone, such as managing enough citizens in New London or successfully building important facilities to unlock new functions and systems. Whenever these happen, you can choose one aspect of your city to improve, with your weekly Heatstamps income being one of them. Pick “Contribute Heatstamps” to get more of them.

Image of the Frostpunk 2 event Stalwarts' Rallies Expand, with the player receiving the option to contribute a variety of resources
Screenshot by The Escapist

Another easy (but risky) method to gain Heatstamps quickly is demanding them from one of the factions. Click on any of their icons and select Favours, then Demand Funds. This forces the Faction to give you more Funds each week, at the cost of straining your Relations with them. It shouldn’t be a problem if your Relations are at a high level already, but be careful when you attempt it on any slightly antagonistic faction, as it could easily lead to a riot.

And, of course, certain Laws can also affect your income directly. Be careful as some of them might have the same negative effects of demanding them directly from factions, so consider these well before you push for the Law to be approved.

Heatstamps are widely used for basically every function in Frostpunk 2, from building new structures to researching. Exceptions are things like voting for Laws or sending Expeditions off, but you technically still need them to do those functions, as building the necessary structures for doing so still costs Heatstamps. You shouldn’t be afraid to use them, but be careful not to waste a good amount of them on unnecessary projects. Focusing on necessary goals such as stockpiling resources is much more important in the longer run.

Frostpunk 2 is available for PC.

Frostpunk 2
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.