Unlocking the Heavy Duty Set in Once Human is a bit complicated, but the outfit can be of huge help in battling the game’s many formidable enemies. If you’re up for the challenge of piecing together this high-level armor set, here’s how you can get it.

How to Get Heavy Duty Set in Once Human

Finding the Blueprint Fragments

To craft the Heavy Duty Set in Once Human, you first need to find three blueprint fragments. These items are hidden in magical chests scattered across the map, but each one is defended, and you’ll have to enter dangerous areas full of enemies to get them.

1. Evergreen Vineyard

Your first stop is the Evergreen Vineyard in the Chalk Peak region. Start from the Rift Anchor and look for a big house with three windows at the top. Once inside, head to the first floor. Keep in mind you’ll be swarmed by enemies as soon as you enter the house, so be prepared. You’ll find a mystical crate on a small round table. Open it and grab the first blueprint fragment. Pretty simple, right?

2. Silver Beach Village

Next, make your way to the Silver Beach Village, also in Chalk Peak. Near the Rift Anchor, you’ll find a series of stairs leading up from the docks. Climb these stairs to find two buildings. Enter the second building and head to the first floor but beware, here too you’ll find a bunch of enemies. In one of the rooms with a balcony, you’ll discover another mystical crate. Crack it open to snag the second fragment.

3. Greenlake Hill

Finally, head to Greenlake Hill. As you approach the Rift Anchor, go downhill and you’ll see a couple of abandoned RVs nearby. Look for a house with a blue door, climb the stairs and a ladder to reach the roof, where the last mystical crate awaits. Open it to claim the final blueprint fragment for the Heavy Duty Set.

Fusing the Blueprint Fragments

With all three fragments in hand, you’re almost ready to suit up. Head to the armor section in your pause menu and navigate to the available blueprints. Select the Heavy Duty Set and press ‘F’ to fuse the fragments together. This action gives you the crafting recipe, which you’ll use to assemble the set.

Crafting Requirements:

Heavy Duty Helmet BP Heavy Bulletproof Lining Lv. 4 Assault Armor Plate Lv. 4 Bulletproof Plate Lv. 4 Glass

Heavy Duty Top BP Heavy Armor Fabric Lv. 4 Heavy Bulletproof Lining Lv. 4 Modular Pack Lv. 4 Assault Armor Plate Lv. 4

Heavy Duty Pants BP Heavy Armor Fabric Lv. 4 Heavy Bulletproof Lining Lv. 4 Bulletproof Plate Lv. 4



Now that you’ve crafted the Heavy Duty Set, you’re ready to take on anything the world of Once Human throws at you.

Once Human is available to play now.

