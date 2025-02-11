The alchemy system in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is weirdly in-depth and satisfying, and you’ll need plenty of ingredients to get the most out of it. Here’s how to get Herb Paris in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Herb Paris Locations

Herb Paris is one of the harder ingredients to find in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, as it doesn’t really grow out in the open, and its green leaves make it difficult to spot in the general greenery and shrubbery. There are a few locations where it grows regularly though, as listed below:

Barnaby’s garden, north of Trosky Castle

By a stream south of Tachov

Nameless spring, just south west of Zhelejov

From Trosky Castle, which becomes available to you after For Whom the Bell Tolls and Wedding Crashers, you can follow the path north out of the castle and into the woods, where you’ll find Herbalist Barnaby’s garden.

Alternatively, you can head south of Tachov to find a small stream in the woods, where you’ll also find a patch of Herb Paris growing.

Finally, from Zhelejov, take the south exit and head west through the woods. Along the woods towards Bozhena’s hut, you’ll find some Herb Paris growing along the paths as well.

Where to Buy Herb Paris

If you’re struggling with gathering Herb Paris yourself, or if you just need more of it, you can also purchase it. Both Barnaby and Emmerich will sell Dried Herb Paris, though do be warned that dried herbs may decrease the efficacy of your potions.

Barnaby is located north of Trosky Castle, while Emmerich works at the apothecary in Troskowitz.

Do Herbs Respawn in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

Yes, herbs do indeed respawn in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, which means that you can farm them indefinitely. However, you need to let them regrow with about one week’s worth of in-game time.

And that's everything you need to know about getting Herb Paris in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

