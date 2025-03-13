Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
hero coins guide in anime last stand
Image by The Escapist
Category:
Guides

How to Get Hero Coins Fast in Anime Last Stand

Get Hero Coins fast.
Image of Gordan Perisic
Gordan Perisic
|

Published: Mar 13, 2025 08:30 am

Hero Coins or Tokens are the new OPM Anime Last Stand update currency tied to the Survival mode. You can use them to buy all sorts of Evolution and Upgrade materials in the Survival Shop. Here’s how to get Hero Coins fast in Anime Last Stand.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

Anime Last Stand Hero Coins Guide

farming hero coins in anime last stand
Screenshot by The Escapist

To get Hero Coins you have to go into Raids and do the new Survival Mode called Invasion Survival. To win you’ll have to survive for a set time as new enemies spawn in and once you win one of the rewards is Hero Tokens. The difficulties are as follows.

DifficultySurvival TimeDescription
Easy Survival10 MinutesMax Modifiers: 1
Max Players: 4
Enemy Health: 100%
Enemies: Shields, Stunners, Sprinters
Drops: Hero Coins, 1-2 Stat Cube, 1 Perfect Stat Cube
Nightmare Survival15 MinutesMax Modifiers: 2
Max Players: 4
Enemy Health: 200%
Enemies: Shields, Stunners, Sprinters, Armored, Cyclone
Drops: Hero Coins, 1-3 Stat Cube, 1 Perfect Stat Cube
Purgatory Survival20 MinutesMax Modifiers: 3
Max Players: 2
Enemy Health: 400%
Enemies: Shields, Stunners, Sprinters, Armored, Shade, Cyclone, Earthbound
Drops: Hero Coins, 1-4 Stat Cube, 1-2 Perfect Stat Cube, 1 Mythic Shard

How to Use Hero Coins in Anime Last Stand

how to get hero coins in anime last stand
Screenshot by The Escapist

To use Hero Coins in ALS all you have to do is talk to Boros with the Survival Shop tag above him in the Raids section. Here you can buy various Evolution Materials and Upgrade Materials. These include:

  • Cosmic Dust (Evolution): 15000 HT
  • Baldy Heroes Suit (Evolution): 25000 HT
  • Pearl (Upgrade): 2500 HT
  • Technique Shard (Upgrade): 100 HT
  • Stat Cube (Upgrade): 100 HT
  • Perfect Stat Cube (Upgrade): 350 HT
  • Epic Spirit Shard (Upgrade): 25 HT
  • Legendary Spirit Shard (Upgrade): 150 HT
  • Mythic Spirit Shard (Upgrade): 750 HT

To get everything you’ll need to farm Hero Coins and here’s how.

How to Farm Hero Coins Fast in Anime Last Stand

how to use hero coins in anime last stand
Screenshot by The Escapist

Here are some tips on farming Hero Coins fast in Anime Last Stand:

  • Higher Difficulty Survival: Purgatory gives the most Hero Coins out of the three so get an S-Tier team and grind Purgatory for Hero Coins.
  • Max Out Modifiers: Each difficulty has a set number of modifiers you can include that make the game harder but boost Hero Coins. They go from 1 max modifier for Easy mode and 3 for Purgatory. Include as many modifiers as you can to boost Hero Coin farming.
  • Best Modifiers: The No One Leaves Alive modifier is the best one for 100% Hero Coin gain boost. That said, you’ll only be able to use that one. Still, it’s much better than using three 20% Modifiers for a max 60% Hero Coin gain.

That’s it for my guide on how to get Hero Coins fast in Anime Last Stand. Check out our Anime Last Stand codes for free goodies.

Post Tag:
Anime Last Stand
Roblox
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content
related content