Hero Coins or Tokens are the new OPM Anime Last Stand update currency tied to the Survival mode. You can use them to buy all sorts of Evolution and Upgrade materials in the Survival Shop. Here’s how to get Hero Coins fast in Anime Last Stand.

Anime Last Stand Hero Coins Guide

To get Hero Coins you have to go into Raids and do the new Survival Mode called Invasion Survival. To win you’ll have to survive for a set time as new enemies spawn in and once you win one of the rewards is Hero Tokens. The difficulties are as follows.

Difficulty Survival Time Description Easy Survival 10 Minutes • Max Modifiers: 1

• Max Players: 4

• Enemy Health: 100%

• Enemies: Shields, Stunners, Sprinters

• Drops: Hero Coins, 1-2 Stat Cube, 1 Perfect Stat Cube Nightmare Survival 15 Minutes • Max Modifiers: 2

• Max Players: 4

• Enemy Health: 200%

• Enemies: Shields, Stunners, Sprinters, Armored, Cyclone

• Drops: Hero Coins, 1-3 Stat Cube, 1 Perfect Stat Cube Purgatory Survival 20 Minutes • Max Modifiers: 3

• Max Players: 2

• Enemy Health: 400%

• Enemies: Shields, Stunners, Sprinters, Armored, Shade, Cyclone, Earthbound

• Drops: Hero Coins, 1-4 Stat Cube, 1-2 Perfect Stat Cube, 1 Mythic Shard

How to Use Hero Coins in Anime Last Stand

To use Hero Coins in ALS all you have to do is talk to Boros with the Survival Shop tag above him in the Raids section. Here you can buy various Evolution Materials and Upgrade Materials. These include:

Cosmic Dust (Evolution): 15000 HT

(Evolution): 15000 HT Baldy Heroes Suit (Evolution): 25000 HT

(Evolution): 25000 HT Pearl (Upgrade): 2500 HT

(Upgrade): 2500 HT Technique Shard (Upgrade): 100 HT

(Upgrade): 100 HT Stat Cube (Upgrade): 100 HT

(Upgrade): 100 HT Perfect Stat Cube (Upgrade): 350 HT

(Upgrade): 350 HT Epic Spirit Shard (Upgrade): 25 HT

(Upgrade): 25 HT Legendary Spirit Shard (Upgrade): 150 HT

(Upgrade): 150 HT Mythic Spirit Shard (Upgrade): 750 HT

To get everything you’ll need to farm Hero Coins and here’s how.

How to Farm Hero Coins Fast in Anime Last Stand

Here are some tips on farming Hero Coins fast in Anime Last Stand:

Higher Difficulty Survival : Purgatory gives the most Hero Coins out of the three so get an S-Tier team and grind Purgatory for Hero Coins.

: Purgatory gives the most Hero Coins out of the three so get an S-Tier team and grind Purgatory for Hero Coins. Max Out Modifiers : Each difficulty has a set number of modifiers you can include that make the game harder but boost Hero Coins. They go from 1 max modifier for Easy mode and 3 for Purgatory. Include as many modifiers as you can to boost Hero Coin farming.

: Each difficulty has a set number of modifiers you can include that make the game harder but boost Hero Coins. They go from 1 max modifier for Easy mode and 3 for Purgatory. Include as many modifiers as you can to boost Hero Coin farming. Best Modifiers: The No One Leaves Alive modifier is the best one for 100% Hero Coin gain boost. That said, you’ll only be able to use that one. Still, it’s much better than using three 20% Modifiers for a max 60% Hero Coin gain.

That’s it for my guide on how to get Hero Coins fast in Anime Last Stand. Check out our Anime Last Stand codes for free goodies.

