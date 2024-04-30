How to Get Horses in Manor Lords & What They Do

There are plenty of different animals you can get in Manor Lords and they all serve different purposes. This can get pretty confusing, and that’s where we come in. Here’s everything you need to know about horses in Manor Lords.

Getting Horses in Manor Lords

First, let’s talk about how to actually get yourself some horses in Manor Lords. These are pretty expensive to get, so you’ll probably want to get your settlement up and running and generating a good amount of wealth for you before you start buying.

To get horses, you can buy them for 30 Regional Wealth each per month from the following structures:

Hitching Posts

Small Stables

Trading Posts

You can also set up a Livestock Trading Post and set how many horses you want, and a trader will bring them to you each month until they meet the required amount. Just make sure you actually have enough money to buy them.

How to Use Horses in Manor Lords

I know what you’re thinking. You’re probably assuming that horses can be used for your military units and knights in Manor Lords, but you’d be dead wrong. Horses are used for trading, and they simply allow your traders to travel across regions via the King’s Road at a much faster pace.

This will help your trading routes become more efficient, allowing you to trade more frequently. If the economy of your settlement is reliant on trade, then horses are definitely worth the investment. Considering that the game is still in early access, it’s possible that horses may get even more uses with future updates. But for now, they’re only used for trading so keep that in mind before you start buying them.

And that’s everything you need to know about getting and using horses in Manor Lords.

