Horse Hitching Post in the rain Manor Lords
Screenshot via Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Get Horses in Manor Lords

Image of Laura Gray
Laura Gray
|
Published: Apr 26, 2024 07:40 pm

Of the many important investments to make in Manor Lords, horses are one of the most urgent. Like Oxen, Sheep, and Mules, horses provide essential services in the settlement, and getting one early can be a useful boost, especially when setting up trade routes.

Recommended Videos

How To Buy A Horse in Manor Lords

How To Get a Horse in Manor Lords
Screenshot via Escapist

To purchase a horse in Manor Lords, payers will need an active Hitching Post. Click on the Hitching Post and select the Horse icon. A Horse will cost 30 Regional Wealth, and only one can be purchased a month.

What Do Horses Do in Manor Lords

Sadly, horses can’t be ridden around settlements in Manor Lords. Instead, they are used to speed up trader travel. This is important for those looking to create a flourishing trade system for their settlement.

Related: How to Farm Wheat in Manor Lords

What Building Do Horses Need?

Horses can be tied to a Hitching Post or a Pack Station stable in Manor Lords. It is important to note that the Packing Station stable can only hold two animals at a time, while the hitching post can only house one animal. Because of this, you will likely need to build several hitching posts or the Packing Station before buying a horse.

Should You Buy Horses Or Oxen First?

While having horses for trade speed is important, players will want to invest in oxen before purchasing their first horse. Oxen are used to do heavy tasks around the settlement like hauling wood. Because of this, it is helpful to have more than one when getting established.

In my playthrough, I purchased two Oxen before adding a horse to my mixture of livestock. This ensured there were enough work animals for hauling supplies before getting trade moving.

Can You Rename Your Horse in Manor Lords?

At this time, players cannot rename their livestock. The horse on my settlement is named Nickle, and it doesn’t have any stats when interacted with. It is possible that the ability to rename livestock will be introduced in a later update, or after Manor Lords leaves early access.

Post Tag:
Manor Lords
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How To Get The Artisan Workshop in Manor Lords
Manor Lords Burgage plots waiting for upgrades Manor Lords
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Get The Artisan Workshop in Manor Lords
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Does Another Crab’s Treasure Have A Skill Check Boss?
Another Crab's Treasure Game Pass Featured
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Does Another Crab’s Treasure Have A Skill Check Boss?
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 26, 2024
Read Article How to Get Weapon Cores in Stellar Blade
EVE's sword in Stellar Blade.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Weapon Cores in Stellar Blade
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How To Get The Artisan Workshop in Manor Lords
Manor Lords Burgage plots waiting for upgrades Manor Lords
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Get The Artisan Workshop in Manor Lords
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Does Another Crab’s Treasure Have A Skill Check Boss?
Another Crab's Treasure Game Pass Featured
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Does Another Crab’s Treasure Have A Skill Check Boss?
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 26, 2024
Read Article How to Get Weapon Cores in Stellar Blade
EVE's sword in Stellar Blade.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Weapon Cores in Stellar Blade
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 26, 2024
Author
Laura Gray
Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur, a writer for the Escapist, and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected].