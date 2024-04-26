How to Get Horses in Manor Lords

Of the many important investments to make in Manor Lords, horses are one of the most urgent. Like Oxen, Sheep, and Mules, horses provide essential services in the settlement, and getting one early can be a useful boost, especially when setting up trade routes.

How To Buy A Horse in Manor Lords

To purchase a horse in Manor Lords, payers will need an active Hitching Post. Click on the Hitching Post and select the Horse icon. A Horse will cost 30 Regional Wealth, and only one can be purchased a month.

What Do Horses Do in Manor Lords

Sadly, horses can’t be ridden around settlements in Manor Lords. Instead, they are used to speed up trader travel. This is important for those looking to create a flourishing trade system for their settlement.

What Building Do Horses Need?

Horses can be tied to a Hitching Post or a Pack Station stable in Manor Lords. It is important to note that the Packing Station stable can only hold two animals at a time, while the hitching post can only house one animal. Because of this, you will likely need to build several hitching posts or the Packing Station before buying a horse.

Should You Buy Horses Or Oxen First?

While having horses for trade speed is important, players will want to invest in oxen before purchasing their first horse. Oxen are used to do heavy tasks around the settlement like hauling wood. Because of this, it is helpful to have more than one when getting established.

In my playthrough, I purchased two Oxen before adding a horse to my mixture of livestock. This ensured there were enough work animals for hauling supplies before getting trade moving.

Can You Rename Your Horse in Manor Lords?

At this time, players cannot rename their livestock. The horse on my settlement is named Nickle, and it doesn’t have any stats when interacted with. It is possible that the ability to rename livestock will be introduced in a later update, or after Manor Lords leaves early access.

