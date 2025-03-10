How to Get I Caught a Shooting Star Trophy/Achievement in Monster Hunter Wilds

While many of the achievements in Monster Hunter Wilds revolve around hunting the biggest and fiercest beasts, there’s one that involves finding the smallest of them. If you want to figure out how to unlock it, here’s a guide for how to get the Caught a Shooting Star trophy/achievement.

How to Unlock I Caught a Shooting Star Trophy/Achievement in Monster Hunter Wilds

The ‘I Caught a Shooting Star!’ hidden trophy/achievement is unique in that it’s simple in its objective and yet one of the most elusive ones in the game. If you’re not aware of it from the outset, this one can go entirely unnoticed.

To unlock it, you need to capture a one-of-a-kind endemic life in the Windward Plains called the Sandstar. This creature (as seen above) resembles a small desert mouse with a long tail and glimmering fur. However, the catch is that you can only find it at night in a certain part of the region.

Since you often explore the Windward Plains during the day throughout the story, you have to find a way to pass time there until nightfall. This can be done one of two ways:

Fast Travel – This is the method you can use earliest in the game, as soon as you unlock different fast travel points in the Windward Plains. Open your interactive map and go to your fast travel menu. Zip back and forth between each point and time should progress until you reach nightfall.

– This is the method you can use earliest in the game, as soon as you unlock different fast travel points in the Windward Plains. Open your interactive map and go to your fast travel menu. Zip back and forth between each point and time should progress until you reach nightfall. Rest – Resting is a base and pop-up camp option that becomes available after you finish Chapter 3 of the story and unlock high-rank content. Use your accrued Guild Points to rest and select what time of day you want (Morning, Daytime, Evening, or Nighttime) and the environmental conditions (No Change, Fallow, Plenty, or Inclemency).

How to Catch Sandstar in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Sandstar creature is not only small but it’s also surprisingly fast, even when going at full sprinting speed on your Seikret. Before you give chase you may want to gather a certain type of slinger ammo first – Screamer Pods.

Luckily, you can gather Screamer Pods from Baunos, which are small winged monsters with red bodies that are also found in the Windward Plains. They wander in groups around Area 11 and Area 13, and they seek out carcasses as scavengers so you can take out a few of them and collect a few Screamer Pods in return. This isn’t an absolute requirement but it will make your life much easier.

Once it’s nightfall in Windward Plains, make your way to the midpoint between Area 11 and Area 13 and keep a sharp eye for the Sandstar. Once you see the creature, start chasing it at full speed and prepare your Screamer Pods (if you have them). When you get close enough, shoot one at the Sandstar to stun it.

Immediately after, switch to your Capture Net (the one you also use for fishing) and fling it at the Sandstar to capture it. The ‘I Caught a Shooting Star!’ trophy/achievement will automatically unlock and you’ll also receive the Ribbon Dream: Amber nameplate for your Hunter Profile.

That concludes how to get the I Caught a Shooting Star trophy/achievement in Monster Hunter Wilds. Make sure to check out our other content for the game, including our guide for how to skip cutscenes.

