How to Get Ingolith in Diablo 4

Once you reach the endgame of Diablo 4, farming for materials like Ingolith becomes a major part of the gameplay loop. To help you make the most out of your upgrades, I’ll cover how you can get this rare metal.

Diablo 4: How to Get Ingolith

Complete levels between Tier 21 and Tier 40 to earn Ingolith in The Pit of the Artificers. Every time you complete a tier and reach the boss, there will be a chance for the material to drop. You might not get what you want each time, but materials aren’t the only rewards. So, it’s well worth spending the three Runeshards if you have them and jumping back in. If you don’t have enough Runeshards, you can find out how to get more here. The portal to reach The Pit of the Artificers can be found in the center of Cerrigar.

The other way to get Ingolith is to visit any alchemist vendor in Diablo 4 and have them transmute Neathiron. Out of the three Pit materials, Neathiron is the toughest to get, so only take this path if you’re super low on alternatives. The good news is that you at least get three pieces of Ingolith for every piece of Neathiron spent.

The main use for these Pit materials, which are Ingolith, Neathiron, and Obducite, is the Masterworking system introduced through the Season of Loot Reborn. Masterworking is like Tempering for endgame items. However, there is much more grinding involved, so you’ll want to wait until you have the best gear to work on for this system.

And that’s all there is to finding Ingolith. It’s all about running the Pit over and over.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

