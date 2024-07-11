There’s a secret bunker just full of treasure, waiting to be looted. Here’s how to get into Aiden’s Hideout in Once Human.

How to Get Into Aiden’s Hideout in Once Human

There’s a good chance that you ran into Aiden’s Hideout at the very start of Once Human. Or perhaps you just learned about it through Claire, as you progressed the main plotline. Either way, getting in and seeing everything it has to offer, requires preparation.

How to Get the Bunker Access Door Card for Aiden’s Hideout

So, first things first. We’ll need the Bunker Card to get into Aiden’s Hideout in Once Human. And it’s likely that the card is on his dead (or Deviated) body. To find Aiden’s Bunker Card, you need to head to Thoroughville, which is in the center of the Dayton Wastelands, just north of Deadsville.

Once you’re in this town, there is a small chance that Aiden will spawn. He looks significantly different from the other Deviants because he’s dressed in a suit. It took me about ten minutes of killing Deviants in the area for him to spawn. But you might be luckier (or unluckier!). Once he goes down, a purple mist will appear at his body, and you can pick up the Bunker Access Door Card.

Be Prepared Before You Enter

Next, we’ll be headed to Aiden’s Hideout. But before you go, make sure you have an explosive device on you. This is essential. You can only use the Bunker Access Door card once. And if you leave, you’ll need to farm Aiden again in Thoroughville. Learn from my mistakes! Molotovs won’t work, either. You’ll need at least a grenade.

If you’re at the start of the game, this might seem like a tall order. To craft grenades, you’ll need to unlock Explosive Throwables in the Crafting Menu, and then you’ll need to be far enough along that you can make Steel Ingots. I’d recommend sitting out Aidan’s Hideout until you find a grenade by randomly looting crates around the map first.

Likewise, the enemies in this hideout are a little more aggressive than you might be used to at the start of the game. And there’s a lot of loot (primarily junk) inside. So, make sure you have healing items and that your backpack is clear.

How to Get to Aidan’s Hideout

To get to Aidan’s Hideout in Once Human, head up the road from Thoroughville using the main road. Take the first right, then stop where you see a dirt trail skirting up the mountain. You can try to climb up here (it’s totally possible). Or you can use the teleporter nearby, where you’ve likely claimed the quest Sketch of an Inspection Point.

When you’ve gotten close to Aiden’s Hideout, you’ll get a notification saying that the Stardust Pollution will be very strong. That’s how you know you’re in the right place!

Here, in this micro quarry, is Aidan’s Hideout’s door. Interact with the panel to use the Bunker Access Door card, and you’ll be able to enter. As I mentioned, there will be quite a few enemies, all at level 3.

Clear them out, then head to the back, where you’ll see a medical zone. In the corner, you’ll notice some strange rocks with a white mat placed beneath them. Suspicious, right? Here’s where the explosives come in.

Throw your explosive at the wall to knock it down. To do this, put the grenade in your hotbar, click the number associated with it on the hotbar, and click where you want to throw it. If you’re using a grenade, note that it only has a 5 second timer before it blows up in your hand.

Once the wall collapses, you’ll find… a bathroom? Weird. But there is a weapon chest, a supply chest, and a cabinet full of junk. You’ll get your grenade back and a random weapon mod, too.

Once Human is available to play now.

