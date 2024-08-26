How To Get Into the Deadlock Closed Test

Deadlock is Valve’s newest multiplayer title, and it’s a cross between a third-person hero shooter and a MOBA. The game has certainly drawn plenty of attention since its official launch, but currently, you can only start playing Deadlock in one of two ways.

How To Start Playing Deadlock

While Deadlock received an official announcement and store page on Steam in late August, the game is by no means open to play for anyone. It’s currently in the midst of a closed test, with the initial player base only being made up of media, content creators, and professional esports players. However, over the past week or so, Valve has begun opening the test to more and more regular players, culminating in a peak player count of over 30,000.

To add to that player count and begin playing Deadlock, you can only gain access in the following ways:

Add Deadlock to your Steam wishlist via its store page and be randomly invited to the test by Valve

Be invited by a friend who’s already playing Deadlock

The first option is the simplest way to access Deadlock, but it could also take the longest. Valve’s invites are completely random by all accounts, so you could get access a day after wishlisting the game or several weeks after the fact.

On the other hand, having a friend in the Deadlock playtest might also be problematic, given the low player base. If you do happen to have a friend playing Deadlock, they can request an invite be sent to you, but they need your email and profile number to do so. Essentially, both methods require Valve to select you for an invite to the test, so your fate is truly in the developer’s hands.

While your options seem bleak, Valve has been letting hundreds of players in to play Deadlock by the day. It’s possible that in a short time, another method to get into the closed test will become available, or Valve simply releases a full-fledged beta. For now, though, you have to get an invite from Valve itself.

