Video Games
How to Get Into the Secret Shop in R.E.P.O.

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Mar 17, 2025 04:51 am

There are quite a few secrets to be uncovered in R.E.P.O., and it’s definitely worth hunting them down in-between your loot runs. Here’s how to get into the secret shop in R.E.P.O.

Getting Into the Secret Shop in R.E.P.O.

The secret shop in R.E.P.O. is located within the Service Station, which you can only visit in-between your runs. This means that the earliest you can get to it is by completing level 1 and meeting your quota, and you’ll be allowed to check out the Service Station after that.

Inside the Service Station, look up at the ceiling to find the entrance to the secret shop. You’ll want to look for a loose ceiling tile, and you can spot it easily by throwing a grenade or another type of explosive. The entrance is usually located near the healing items in the Service Station.

Once you’ve found the entrance, there are a few ways to actually get up there. First, if you’re playing multiplayer, get a teammate to lift you up to reach the ceiling tile. You can also use the double jump upgrade or the Feather Drone to get inside. If you have a gun, you can also shoot the tile to expose it.

What to Buy in the Secret Shop

The inventory in the secret shop will change between runs, but the appeal of it is that the items are often sold for cheaper here, making it more efficient to buy your stuff here instead of in the Service Station. There’s also a chance for the secret shop to spawn the Human Grenade and Duct Tape Grenade, which aren’t normally found in the regular shop.

And that’s how to get into the secret shop in R.E.P.O.. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to deal with all monsters, and a rundown of every item.

R.E.P.O.
