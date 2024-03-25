Category:
How To Get Kleavor in Pokemon GO: Can You Evolve Scyther?

Kleavor is the split evolution of Scyther that was introduced in the Gen 4 spin-off game Pokemon: Legends Arceus. It would later make its debut in Pokemon GO, but players can’t seem to figure out how to evolve the Gen 1 Bug-type into its ancestral form, Kleavor.

Can you evolve Scyther into Kleavor in Pokemon GO?

Did Niantic forget about Kleavor? It’s been 8 months and we’re still unable get it via evolution
byu/Meylody inTheSilphRoad

In Pokemon Legends Arceus, players use an item called Black Augurite to evolve Scyther into Kleavor. There are several Pokemon in Pokemon GO that evolve via items, but Black Augurite is not an item you can obtain in the mobile game. In fact, Scyther evolves into Scizzor in Pokemon GO when it is given a Metal Coat.

With that said, there is currently no way to evolve Scyther into Kleavor in Pokemon GO. Not via an item, friendship, or battle with/against a specific Pokemon. However, there may be plans for Scyther to evolve into Kleavor at a later date.

How to obtain Kleavor in Pokemon GO

The only way to obtain Kleavor in Pokemon GO is by challenging one in a 3-star raid. Of course, Kleavor isn’t always in raids, as they are constantly swapped around due to events or seasons. So, players will have to wait until the next time it’s in raids in order to catch a Kleavor.

When did Kleavor debut in Pokemon GO?

Kleavor was first introduced in Pokemon GO during the Rising Heroes event in May of 2023. It debuted in 3-star raids and has only been available to capture/encounter via raids thus far.

The axe-wielding Pokemon has been in and out of Pokemon GO raids since its debut, and you can keep up with the latest raids with our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule. Additionally, Kleavor tends to be spotlighted during events, so make sure to keep an eye on our Pokemon GO Event Calendar.

