Knowledge in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is one of the most important aspects of the game’s progression. As your Knowledge Rank improves by earning Knowledge Points, so too will the abilities you can unlock with Mastery. Here’s how to get Knowledge Points fast in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

How To Earn Knowledge Points and Level Up Knowledge Rank in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Knowledge Rank is progressed by earning a specific amount of Knowledge Points, and how many Knowledge Points are required to progress to the next level gets higher as your level progresses. Thankfully, there are loads of activities Naoe and Yasuka can complete to earn Knowledge Points across Feudal Japan.

Fittingly, Knowledge Points are earned by completing activities focused on mindfulness or learning new skills. Here are some of the activities that can earn you Knowledge Points in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Find and loot the chest at a Kofun.

Complete Kuji-Kiri activites.

Complete Weapon Kata and Horse Archery.

Find all Lost Pages at a Temple.

Pay respect at Shrines.

While the loot and XP gains earned from these activities can vary, they will typically award 1 Knowledge Point.

What Activity Gets You Knowledge Points the Fastest in Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

How fast you can complete a Knowledge Point awarding activity in Assassin’s Creed Shadows can vary greatly, based on the type of activity. For example, some of the early Kuji-Kiri available to Naoe triggers flashback missions revealing her backstory with longer gameplay segments and cutscenes. However, later Kuji-Kiri do not.

Some Kofuns are more involved than others, and how long it takes to complete Weapon Kata and Horse Archery will depend partially on player skill. Temples and Shrines also vary in size, but are still the most effective way to farm for Knowledge Points.

How To Grind Knowledge Points in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Some of the activities that award Knowledge Points in Assassin’s Creed Shadows are character specific. However, and thankfully, Shrines and Temples are not. Shrines and Temples can be completed by both Naoe and Yasuke, in theory. In practice, however, Naoe is always the character you should pick when you try to farm knowledge points.

To grind for Knowledge Points as fast as possible, head to a Shrine or Temple. Shrines require players to pray at the required amount of structures, and Temples require players to find a set amount of Lost Pages. To complete these activities as fast as possible, simply run through the area as Naoe while holding LT, L2, or the button prompt you have chosen to activate Focus. Focus will highlight nearby objectives with a white or blue dot, and this will give the player a really good indication of the locations to pray or find pages.

Naoe’s faster movement speed makes these activities far easier. In addition, some Lost Pages are in higher areas that will either be inaccessible or hard to reach for Yasuke. If you have Naoe’s grappling hook and parkour abilities, grabbing those Lost Pages will be easy and fast.

Even outside of Shrines and Temples, always make sure you are completing other types of activities that award Knowledge Points when possible to raise your knowledge level.

And that’s how to get Knowledge Points fast in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

