How To Get Kraken-Chan and Recruit Surfer Jay in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii puts players in the pirate boots of Goro Majima, Captain of the Goro Pirates. With the responsibility of recruiting various crew members through your sea-faring journey, here is some advice on how to get Kraken-Chan and recruit Surfer Jay in Pirate Yakuza.

Recommended Videos

How To Recruit Surfer Jay in Pirate Yakuza

Surfer Jay is a Pirate Recruit candidate located in Honolulu and is an excellent addition to your crew formation. The base stats of the character are considerably higher than those of earlier members that you can obtain in the game. However, the recruitment process for the character is a bit more tedious than others and thus requires some sailing. It doesn’t matter what order you do this recruitment process, but it’d be easiest to first go to Madlantis to retrieve the item necessary to get Surfer Jay to join your crew.

After docking their ship at Madlantis, players will want to go to the claw machine and arcade games that are located in a tent directly across from the Madlantis Golf Range (one of the most fun mini-games in Pirate Yakuza). One Claw Machine, called the UFO Catcher Game, should have a blue plush that Surfer Jay refers to as “Kraken-Chan.” However, it isn’t guaranteed that Karken-Chan will be one of the available prizes. If that is the case, go up to the attendant standing under the tent and ask them to switch out the prizes in the UFO game machine.

Related: Pirate Yakuza Finally Explains a Bizarre Piece of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Lore

Like Claw Machines in real life, obtaining Kraken-Chan will likely take multiple attempts. Make sure that you have enough cash before engaging in this game! The best bet is to use the claw to push the plush as much as possible so that it will eventually fall into the slot to collect and put in your inventory. After getting Kraken-Chan, board the Goromaru and sail back to Honolulu to locate Surfer Jay (as previously mentioned, it doesn’t matter what order you do this recruitment in).

After landing in Honolulu, you can take a cab or your street surfer or run to Tropical Coco in the Anaconda Shopping Center. If you’re having a hard time locating Surfer Jay, simply pull up the mini-map and look for the pirate member symbols with a bandana and sword that represent people you can recruit. Players should see Jay sitting in a garage next to his surfboard. From here, talk to Surfer Jay, and he will spill his guts about his heartbreak and relationship problems.

Eventually, players will learn that Kraken-Chan is the key to helping Surfer Jay in his relationship troubles and eventually join the Goro Pirates. When prompted, gift the plush to Jay, and he will then become a part of your crew with his base stats displayed. Surfer Jay doesn’t have any fascinating stats or special perks if made First Mate or a Boarding Squad Leader. However, for the Pirate Yakuza completionists out there, recruiting Jay is a must, and it’s a little tricky figuring out how to find that specific plush he seeks out. His dialogue isn’t the most helpful, either.

And that is how you find Kraken-Chan and recruit Surfer Jay in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Next Poll

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy