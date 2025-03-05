Pokemon Day 2025 may have come and gone, but The Pokemon Company still has plenty of surprises for its playerbase. In fact, a new event is available in Pokemon GO that allows an adorable yet powerful Pokemon to join the fray. Here’s how to get Kubfu in Pokemon GO.

Recommended Videos

How To Catch Kubfu in Pokemon GO

The Might and Mastery event is live in Pokemon GO, and it brings all kinds of new features to the mobile game. However, of course, the main attraction is the introduction of the Wushu Pokemon. Pokemon GO players have been clamoring for Kubfu and its evolution, Urshifu, to be available in the game since their introduction in the Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC. Well, the wait is over, and all that’s standing between players and their Kubfu is a few tasks.

Players who want a chance to catch Kubfu in Pokemon GO need to head to their Special Research tab and find the “Might and Mastery” section. All of the challenges will be available there, but for those who’d prefer to just familiarize themselves now, here’s the full list:

Research Task Reward Explore 3 km 15 Poke Balls Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket members 5 Revives Use a supereffective Charged Attack Use a super effective Charged Attack

Once all three of those quests are complete, Kubfu will appear. Players will also gain 891 XP as they add the Pokemon to their ever-growing roster. However, it’s important to keep in mind that the Special Research is only available until Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 9:59 AM local time, meaning Kubfu won’t stick around forever.

Can You Catch More Than One Kubfu in Pokemon GO?

For some players, having one Kubfu isn’t enough, and Pokemon GO is aware of this. That’s why the game is offering the Paid Special Research – Fuzzy Fighter pass. For $8, more Research tasks will become available, and players will have the opportunity to catch a second Kubfu. Here are all of the rewards the pass offers:

One Incense

Two Premium Battle Passes

One Star Piece

Encounters with Season-themed Pokémon

A rare encounter with a Dynamax Kubfu

Unfortunately, just like the unpaid Special Research, the Fuzzy Fighter pass isn’t around forever. Pokemon GO players only have until March 10, 2025, at 10 AM local time to purchase it. Of course, after it’s added to the game, the tasks won’t disappear, so there’s less of a rush to get them done.

Related: Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 7-Star Meowscarada Tera Raid Weaknesses & Counters

Can You Evolve Kubfu in Pokemon GO?

While Kubfu is as cute as they come, competitive players will want to know whether they can turn theirs into Urshifu. At the time of writing, it doesn’t appear that it’s possible, but that’s likely to change in the future, especially because Kubfu’s evolution is part of the loading screen for the Mighty and Mastery event.

And that’s how to get Kubfu in Pokemon GO. If you’re looking for more, here are all the free item promo codes for the mobile game in March 2025.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy