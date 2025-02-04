How To Get Leader Napoleon Free in Civilization 7 (Civ 7)

One of the franchise’s mainstays, Napoleon Bonaparte will again return in Civilization 7 (Civ 7), but if you’re hoping to get him as a leader, there are actually a few extra steps that you’ve got to go through.

How to Get Napoleon, Emperor

The Emperor Persona for Napoleon in Civilization 7 is unlocked by creating a 2K Account, which is pretty simple. Just follow the below steps:

Go to portal.2k.com.

Either log in to your existing account or sign-up for a new one

Link your 2K Account to the platform that you’re using by going to Connections -> Account Overview.

And that’s all you have to do to get the Emperor Persona for Napoleon in Civ 7. The leader specializes in commerce and military might. He’s also got a unique ability called Empereur des Francais. The description for that reads: “Gain a Unique Sanction, Continental System, which reduces the Trade Route limit of the targeted Leader to all other Leaders by 1, causes a massive Relationship penalty, and costs more to reject. +8 Gold per Age for every Leader you are Unfriendly or Hostile with. Can reject Endeavors for free.”

The Emperor Persona for Napoleon has an agenda called the Napoleonic Code, which means that his relationship is better with the player with the smallest standing army and worse with the player with the largest standing navy.

How to Get Napoleon, Revolutionary

If the Emperor Persona for Napoleon in Civilization 7 isn’t up your alley, you can also unlock his Revolutionary Persona. All you have to do to get this one is to have played Civilization 6 previously. Go through the aforementioned process to link your 2K Account to your game, this time also making sure to link Civ 6 and Civ 7. Then, when you boot up the game, you’ll have the leader.

As a note, it’s not required that you have played Civ 6 on the same platform that you’re playing Civ 7 for this to work.

The Revolutionary Persona for Napoleon is a cultural/militaristic leader with an ability called La Grande Armee. The description for that reads, “+1 Movement for all Land Units. Defeating an enemy Unit provides Culture equal to 50% of its Combat Strength.”

The Revolutionary Persona for Napoleon has an agenda called Culture from Conquest, which means he doesn’t like leaders with lots of alliances, but he does get a relationship bonus with the player who has the highest Culture Per Turn.

And that’s how to get Napoleon in Civilization 7.

