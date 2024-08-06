Just leveling up your characters isn’t enough to get you through the toughest stages in Sword of Convallaria; you’ll need to make sure you’re well-equipped too. Here’s how to get Legendary gear in Sword of Convallaria.

How to Farm Legendary Gear in Sword of Convallaria

Your two main ways of getting Legendary weapons, Trinkets, and Tarot Whispers in Sword of Convallaria is by farming two specific stages in Crossing Worlds: Weaponry Trials, and Tarot Residuals. These stages are unlocked once you complete chapter 3 of The Fool’s Journey, and you can farm them as much as you want, as long as you have the Endurance for it.

In addition to that, similar to the other Crossing Worlds stages, you can also get one extra rewards rate-up for each stage per day.

To get Legendary gear and Tarot Whispers, you’ll need to keep progressing through the difficulty levels of the Weaponry Trials and Tarot Whispers, and eventually you’ll start to see Legendary drops from your clears.

Other Ways of Getting Legendary Gear

The good news is that Sword of Convallaria also gives you plenty of other opportunities to get Legendary gear outside of just farming Crossing Worlds. You can get them by doing the following:

Progressing through the Cornucopia battle pass.

Playing PvP.

Progressing through Tower of Conquest.

Cornucopia

Even on the free track of the Cornucopia battle pass, you’ll get Legendary gear by progressing to levels 25 and 50. The gear you get is random of course, but it’s better than nothing, and will at least allow you to push content a little bit more.

Clash

Clash, which is Sword of Convallaria‘s PvP mode, gives you a crap ton of rewards just for participating. As long as you’re doing your five battles everyday, you’ll earn activity points that go towards unlocking rewards including Castalias and Legendary gear.

If you do well in PvP by the end of the season, you’ll also be rewarded with more gear depending on which tier you end up in.

Tower of Conquest

Finally, this is more of an endgame activity than anything, but if you’re willing to push through the lower levels, you can also get Legendary gear for clearing various floors. Do be warned that you’ll likely hit a wall here sooner than you might expect, as the difficulty scales quite quickly, and you’ll need to gear up your party and possibly even prepare multiple teams to continue climbing.

And that’s how to get Legendary gear in Sword of Convallaria. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our codes list, character tier list, and build guide for Col.

