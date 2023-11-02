Wondering how to get the Light of Creation weapon in Baldur’s Gate 3? Well, you’re not alone. After all, with so many awesome weapons in the game, it’d be easy to miss this very powerful glaive that appears off the beaten path in Act 1.

Finding your footing in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a lot like in life. Everything’s confusing, and you’re pretty sure you could turn into something with tentacles where its lips should be at any given second. Plus, there’s a preppy girl with a mace, someone who is very clearly a vampire, and one overzealous hero who’s secretly made a pact with an evil demon. It’s just a lot, which is why you’re going to miss things in Act 1, and that’s okay. If you want to avoid missing this weapon though, then here’s how to get the Light of Creation in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Get Light of Creation Weapon in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The Light of Creation is a glaive type weapon, which means it has extra reach over most melee weapons, but does have to be wielded in both hands as a result. It’s an uncommon weapon, which is a pretty big deal at this stage in the game, and along with its normal slashing attack damage, it also deals bonus lightning damage as well. It does have a chance to stun the wielder unless they’re a construct, but there are ways to avoid that if you’ve got a high constitution, or a few other methods.

To get your hands on this weapon, you’ll need to choose to go into the Underdark after sorting out the Emerald Grove in one way or another, and then explore the horrifying scenery there and head on over to the Arcane Tower. This Tower is guarded by all manner of constructs, and one of them inside is a friendly-ish robot called Bernard, who happens to be the current wielder of Light of Creation. The area can be a bit tricky to navigate, so check out our guide to reaching the top of the Arcane Tower.

Once you’ve found Bernard, you can either talk to them by using quotes from different books in the tower, which is fun but a lot of effort, pickpocket them for the weapon, which is tricky but gratifying, or just beat them up. Whichever way you go about things, you’ll then be in possession of Light of Creation, and able to give it to your favorite melee character to wreak havoc with.