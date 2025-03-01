How to Get Lightcrystal in Monster Hunter Wilds

Just slaying and capturing monsters isn’t enough. Every now and then, you’ll need to actually gather materials on your own to forge your armor and weapons. Here’s how to farm Lightcrystals in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Monster Hunter Wilds Lightcrystal Farming Locations
Lightcrystals can be obtained from Mining Outcrops in Monster Hunter Wilds. Your chances of getting them are pretty random, so don’t be discouraged if it takes you a while to farm them.
I’ve listed all areas below with Mining Outcrops that you can farm:
- Windward Plains: Areas 1, 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 17
- Oilwell Basin: Areas 4, 6, 7
- Iceshard Cliffs: Areas 8, 16
- Ruins of Wyveria: Area 5
After mining them, Mining Outcrops will take around 15 to 20 minutes to respawn, so feel free to head to another area to farm other notes before looping back.
How to Use Lightcrystals
Once you have enough Lightcrystals in Monster Hunter Wilds, you can take them back to Gemma at Base Camp to forge weapons, or upgrade them. Here’s a list of equipment that requires Lightcrystals:
- Guild Knight Sabers I
- Dragon Perforator II
- Dual Hatchets II
- Triple Bayonet II
- Iron Assault II
- Iron Gale II
- Chain Blitz II
- Iron Accelerator II
- Hyperguard II
- Buster Sword II
- Iron Hammer II
- Metal Bagpipe II
- Chrome Drill II
- Iron Katana II
- Iron Beater II
- Ingot Vambraces
- Thunder Charm III
A lot of these items, aside from the Thunder Charm, will likely get outclassed pretty quickly though, so don’t get too attached to your gear. You’ll probably find a better replacement soon enough.
And that’s everything you need to know about getting and using Lightcrystals in Monster Hunter Wilds. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including a list of all armor sets.
Published: Feb 28, 2025 09:12 pm