Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Get Lightcrystal in Monster Hunter Wilds

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Feb 28, 2025 09:12 pm

Just slaying and capturing monsters isn’t enough. Every now and then, you’ll need to actually gather materials on your own to forge your armor and weapons. Here’s how to farm Lightcrystals in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

Monster Hunter Wilds Lightcrystal Farming Locations

Lightcrystals can be obtained from Mining Outcrops in Monster Hunter Wilds. Your chances of getting them are pretty random, so don’t be discouraged if it takes you a while to farm them.

I’ve listed all areas below with Mining Outcrops that you can farm:

  • Windward Plains: Areas 1, 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 17
  • Oilwell Basin: Areas 4, 6, 7
  • Iceshard Cliffs: Areas 8, 16
  • Ruins of Wyveria: Area 5

After mining them, Mining Outcrops will take around 15 to 20 minutes to respawn, so feel free to head to another area to farm other notes before looping back.

How to Use Lightcrystals

Once you have enough Lightcrystals in Monster Hunter Wilds, you can take them back to Gemma at Base Camp to forge weapons, or upgrade them. Here’s a list of equipment that requires Lightcrystals:

  • Guild Knight Sabers I
  • Dragon Perforator II
  • Dual Hatchets II
  • Triple Bayonet II
  • Iron Assault II
  • Iron Gale II
  • Chain Blitz II
  • Iron Accelerator II
  • Hyperguard II
  • Buster Sword II
  • Iron Hammer II
  • Metal Bagpipe II
  • Chrome Drill II
  • Iron Katana II
  • Iron Beater II
  • Ingot Vambraces
  • Thunder Charm III

A lot of these items, aside from the Thunder Charm, will likely get outclassed pretty quickly though, so don’t get too attached to your gear. You’ll probably find a better replacement soon enough.

And that’s everything you need to know about getting and using Lightcrystals in Monster Hunter Wilds. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including a list of all armor sets.

Post Tag:
Monster Hunter Wilds
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content
related content