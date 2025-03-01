How to Get Lightcrystal in Monster Hunter Wilds

Just slaying and capturing monsters isn’t enough. Every now and then, you’ll need to actually gather materials on your own to forge your armor and weapons. Here’s how to farm Lightcrystals in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds Lightcrystal Farming Locations

Lightcrystals can be obtained from Mining Outcrops in Monster Hunter Wilds. Your chances of getting them are pretty random, so don’t be discouraged if it takes you a while to farm them.

I’ve listed all areas below with Mining Outcrops that you can farm:

Windward Plains: Areas 1, 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 17

Oilwell Basin: Areas 4, 6, 7

Iceshard Cliffs: Areas 8, 16

Ruins of Wyveria: Area 5

After mining them, Mining Outcrops will take around 15 to 20 minutes to respawn, so feel free to head to another area to farm other notes before looping back.

How to Use Lightcrystals

Once you have enough Lightcrystals in Monster Hunter Wilds, you can take them back to Gemma at Base Camp to forge weapons, or upgrade them. Here’s a list of equipment that requires Lightcrystals:

Guild Knight Sabers I

Dragon Perforator II

Dual Hatchets II

Triple Bayonet II

Iron Assault II

Iron Gale II

Chain Blitz II

Iron Accelerator II

Hyperguard II

Buster Sword II

Iron Hammer II

Metal Bagpipe II

Chrome Drill II

Iron Katana II

Iron Beater II

Ingot Vambraces

Thunder Charm III

A lot of these items, aside from the Thunder Charm, will likely get outclassed pretty quickly though, so don’t get too attached to your gear. You’ll probably find a better replacement soon enough.

And that’s everything you need to know about getting and using Lightcrystals in Monster Hunter Wilds. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including a list of all armor sets.

