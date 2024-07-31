Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) always does great at introducing numerous fashion pieces to the game, but some of them require certain rare materials, such as the Mamonite. Here’s how to get Mamonite in FFXIV: Dawntrail.

Where To Find Mamonite in FFXIV

Mamonite can be obtained as a random drop from the Cenote Jaja Gural Treasure Map dungeon in FFXIV: Dawntrail, which is accessible only by opening Treasure Maps in the Dawntrail zones (specifically, the 8-man B’raaxskin Treasure Maps) and being lucky enough for a portal to spawn. Once the portal is up, the map’s owner must interact with the portal once all loot has been distributed, and the party will visit the dungeon, where you have a chance of obtaining the material.

You can randomly get Mamonite in any of the dungeon’s rooms, including during the Gambler’s Lure minigame. If you’re lucky enough to increase your prizes and there is a Mamonite inside the chest, you get double (or even triple) the loot if you guess the numbers correctly. On the flip side, making the wrong call will strip you of all of your rewards. High risk, high reward. It can also be bought on the Marketboard at a high price.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Mamonite can be used to make the Scientist items in FFXIV: Dawntrail, a glamour-only set introduced in patch 7.05, alongside the Treasure Map dungeon itself. Each of the items uses a single Mamonite alongside other materials regularly used in crafting, so it’s often cheaper to buy the materials and craft the set items than to buy the complete item directly.

While the Scientist items won’t be as powerful as the gear obtained in the recently added Savage fights, they might be just what you need for that perfect fit, so go grab your friends and start doing those maps to get a shot at getting immediately rich.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is available now.

