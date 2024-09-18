How To Get Mastery Points in Space Marine 2

One of the best ways to increase your overall power in Space Marine 2 is by earning Mastery Points that are used to enhance your weapons. This guide will cover how you can earn more of these points and what they are used for.

How To Earn More Mastery Points in Space Marine 2

Reach the maximum amount of XP for each weapon variant to earn more Mastery Points. All of the weapons in the game will have around nine different variants with their own XP markers. Some of the weapon types will be easier to rank but the number is similar. When you earn enough XP to fill the meter for your variant, you will earn one Mastery Point as a reward. Getting through this system can take some time and is one of the main gameplay loops for PvE.

Everyone’s weapon starts with a Mastery Point that can be earned with the default variant. After you max out the XP for the default version, the next tier becomes available. However, the next tier needs to be unlocked through the use of Armory Data. These green pieces of tech are scattered in small amounts within Operations. Exploring the area as you progress through Operation objectives can help you find at least one. Then, take it back to the hall and unlock the next tier for your weapon.

All the weapons in Space Marine 2 have their own track. Armory Data is shared, but all of the Mastery Points are exclusive to one weapon that you are leveling up. So, if you go from a pistol to a sniper, the XP grind starts all over. The points you earn from these weapons are used to unlock exclusive perks that bump up the stats of the weapon. Don’t worry about using them too wisely because you can always reset the perks. Just keep in mind that there are only so many points to use in the first place.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

