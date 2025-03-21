Complete Money Farming Guide in BlockSpin – Get Money Fast

Getting yourself a car and new weapons so you can fight other gangs in the hood is going to be hard, especially if you don’t have a good amount of money. That’s why we prepared this complete guide on how to get money fast in BlockSpin so that you can become a top dog in the hood.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Money Fast in BlockSpin

To get money fast you need jobs. There are only three jobs you can do in BlockSpin. Shelf Stocker, which you already get to experience by following the tutorial, Janitor and the Cook. To find these jobs, look for a briefcase icon in the sky and go to that location. The Janitor job is located next to the bike store, while the Cook is located between the Jeweler and Clothing store.

BlockSpin janitor job location BlockSpin Cook job location

What Job Should You Get in BlockSpin

If you are just starting out in BlockSpin, doing any of these jobs will be enough to get you started. However, if you want to earn more money, you should focus on doing a single job. Each job is a Skill. You can level them up and unlock additional stuff that can help you earn more money on your job.

As a Janitor, you can unlock additional Spill spots that give you more money. Also, mops can increase your cleaning speed and money pay. While you are a Cook, you can unlock Skillets that decrease your cooking time and special stakes that increase the money you earn. As a Shelf Stocker, you get increased stocking speed, and you can increase the number of boxes you can carry.

Choosing any one of these is fine, but it might be better to avoid Shelf Stocker. It is the most common job for new players, which veteran players abuse to get easy money. Also, make sure to put away your hard-earned money at the closest ATM so you don’t lose it in case you get killed.

Hacking ATM to Get Money in BlockSpin

Hacking ATMs in BlockSpin is by far the best way to earn money but also the riskiest. Players who have been playing this game for a while already know this. So, they will look to kill you and steal your money while you are hacking the ATMs. However, if you enjoy taking risks and want to earn big money by hacking those ATMs, you will need to buy Hacking Tools from the alleyway Dealer that is located behind the Cook job.

BlockSpin dealer location

They are pretty cheap, and if you’ve been working at your job a bit, you should already have enough money to buy a few. Once you get your Hacking Tools, all you need to do is go to an ATM, press the Hack button, and click when the moving bar is on the green area 3 times in a row.

BlockSpin ATM hacking

Once you hack an ATM, an error will appear on it, making it unusable for around 55 seconds. There isn’t really a best ATM hacking route. You just need to find up to 3-4 ATMs in close vicinity, which is enough time for the error timer on the first ATM you hacked to expire, letting you repeat the process in a smooth way.

This might take some time if you are running around. So, it’s a good idea to invest in a bike or a car. Just look up for a car or bike icon in the sky. After hacking for a while, you will level up your Swiper Skill. This allows you to get better hacking tools like the Pro Hack Tool and Ultimate Hack Tool. Those tools will give you way more money than the Basic Hack Tool you’ve been using.

How to Earn Money Safer in BlockSpin

If you want to reduce the chances of being killed while you are doing your job or while you are hacking ATMs, the best way would be to go to a less populated server.

BlockSpin server selection

Most of the people on the less populated servers are also just trying to earn money without any conflict. However, that doesn’t mean that they won’t try killing you to steal your money if they have a chance. Never let your guard down, and be wary of players who are approaching you.

On the other hand, if this is a bit boring to you and you still want to enjoy some action, a safer but more fun option would be to join other players in a gang or invite some friends to play with you. You can be the one stealing money.

Other Ways to Earn Money in BlockSpin

There are other ways to increase the money you earn, but the best thing you can do is to subscribe to BlockSpin + in the Store. It gives +50% on XP and Money, so you will be doubling your profit no matter what you do. However, it does cost 9.99$ a month.

BlockSpin battlepass

If you don’t plan to spend any real money, you can send a Referal Code to your friends by generating it in the Codes Menu. You get 200$ per person you refer, plus the people you invite will get 500$.

BlockSpin referal code menu

There are also quests that you can do to gain money, but the rewards aren’t that big. However, they can help you get started with hacking more easily. Lastly, you can sell items at the Pawn Shop by the beachside, or you can look for a dollar bag icon in the sky. This is not going to be the best way of getting money, but if you are constantly fighting other gangs and gaining their loot, it could be a good source of money.

BlockSpin pawn store location BlockSpin pawn store

That’s going to be it for our fast money-making guide in BlockSpin. Don’t forget to check out our BlockSpin codes for more free goodies.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy