How To Get More Pickaxes For Spring Treasures In Monopoly GO

A buried treasure hunt is on in Monopoly GO, with the Spring Treasure Dig minigame now available for players to participate in. However, to unlock every reward, players are going to need a lot of Pickaxes.

Treasure Dig events in Monopoly GO are a bundle of fun for players who enjoy minigames. Using pickaxes, those playing the mobile game can dig up treasures shown in a key above their dig site to earn fantastic prizes – namely large quantities of coveted Dice Rolls. However, grinding Pickaxes can be a pain, but these tips can help soften the struggles.

How To Earn Free Pickaxes in Monopoly GO

The best way to get free pickaxes in Monopoly GO is by completing the Quick Wins daily tasks, as well as opening the free gifts from the shop. These will yield effortless Pickaxes in small quantities. However, for those willing to spend a few dice rolls, the big pickaxes piles are locked behind ongoing challenges.

How To Grind Pickaxes in Monopoly GO

To grind large quantities of pickaxes in Monopoly GO, players will need to compete in the Solo and Leadership challenges happening alongside the event. These challenges will drop increasing stacks of pickaxes as players move up in the milestone levels, alongside other rewards like Stickers and Dice Rolls. The struggle with this grinding method is that players will need to spend their Dice Rolls and get high enough in the milestone levels to access the pickaxes rewards.

How To Stockpile Dice Rolls in Monopoly Go

The best way to stockpile dice rolls in Monopoly GO is to set a limit for when to stop rolling. For example, not rolling when the Dice Roll count hits 500, and holding out for free dice rolls that are given out daily. To help players build up their bank, we have a free dice rolls article that updates daily, ensuring those playing the game don’t miss out on any codes.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

