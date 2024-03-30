Category:
Guides
Video Games

How To Get More Pickaxes For Spring Treasures In Monopoly GO

Image of Laura Gray
Laura Gray
|
Published: Mar 30, 2024 12:33 pm
Monopoly GO Pickaxes Spring Treasures Rewards
Screenshot via Escapist

A buried treasure hunt is on in Monopoly GO, with the Spring Treasure Dig minigame now available for players to participate in. However, to unlock every reward, players are going to need a lot of Pickaxes.

Recommended Videos

Treasure Dig events in Monopoly GO are a bundle of fun for players who enjoy minigames. Using pickaxes, those playing the mobile game can dig up treasures shown in a key above their dig site to earn fantastic prizes – namely large quantities of coveted Dice Rolls. However, grinding Pickaxes can be a pain, but these tips can help soften the struggles.

How To Earn Free Pickaxes in Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO How to get pickaxes
Screenshot via Escapist

The best way to get free pickaxes in Monopoly GO is by completing the Quick Wins daily tasks, as well as opening the free gifts from the shop. These will yield effortless Pickaxes in small quantities. However, for those willing to spend a few dice rolls, the big pickaxes piles are locked behind ongoing challenges.

How To Grind Pickaxes in Monopoly GO

To grind large quantities of pickaxes in Monopoly GO, players will need to compete in the Solo and Leadership challenges happening alongside the event. These challenges will drop increasing stacks of pickaxes as players move up in the milestone levels, alongside other rewards like Stickers and Dice Rolls. The struggle with this grinding method is that players will need to spend their Dice Rolls and get high enough in the milestone levels to access the pickaxes rewards.

Related: When Does the New Monopoly GO Album Start & End?

How To Stockpile Dice Rolls in Monopoly Go

The best way to stockpile dice rolls in Monopoly GO is to set a limit for when to stop rolling. For example, not rolling when the Dice Roll count hits 500, and holding out for free dice rolls that are given out daily. To help players build up their bank, we have a free dice rolls article that updates daily, ensuring those playing the game don’t miss out on any codes.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Post Tag:
Monopoly Go
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Spring Treasures Rewards in Monopoly GO
Spring Treasures Minigame Monopoly GO
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Spring Treasures Rewards in Monopoly GO
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 30, 2024
Read Article The Best 1B in MLB The Show 24 Diamond Dynasty, Season 1
a first baseman on the field
Category: Guides
Guides
The Best 1B in MLB The Show 24 Diamond Dynasty, Season 1
Tyler Erickson Tyler Erickson Mar 30, 2024
Read Article All Easter Cupcake Craze Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Monopoly GO Easter Cupcake Craze milestone rewards
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Easter Cupcake Craze Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Spring Treasures Rewards in Monopoly GO
Spring Treasures Minigame Monopoly GO
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Spring Treasures Rewards in Monopoly GO
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 30, 2024
Read Article The Best 1B in MLB The Show 24 Diamond Dynasty, Season 1
a first baseman on the field
Category: Guides
Guides
The Best 1B in MLB The Show 24 Diamond Dynasty, Season 1
Tyler Erickson Tyler Erickson Mar 30, 2024
Read Article All Easter Cupcake Craze Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Monopoly GO Easter Cupcake Craze milestone rewards
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Easter Cupcake Craze Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 30, 2024
Author
Laura Gray
Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur, a writer for the Escapist, and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected].