Over the course of your journey in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll meet a lot of NPCs who seem to have something important to say, but you just cannot figure out how to get them to actually say it. Here’s how to get Myrddin to talk to you in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to Enter Myrddin’s House in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To the west of Vernworth in Dragon’s Dogma 2, is Checkpoint Rest Town. This is a small town that you can visit right before entering the Battahl region, and it’s also home to quite a few interesting NPCs and quest-givers. In a manor on top of the hill lives Myrddin, who will take one look at you as you approach his house and refuse to speak to you or even let you in.

To get Myrddin to talk to you, you need to be dressed in clothes that make you look like a noble. If you’ve been doing Brant’s quests for the coronation or masquerade, you should already have the appropriate outfit. But if not, you can grab the Courtly Tunic and Courtly Breeches from the Comptroller’s house back in Vernworth.

All you have to do is head into the Estate and pick up the clothes on the second floor of the house, and you’re good to go.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

As you approach Myrddin’s house, put on the clothes and Myrddin will step outside to inspect you before letting you in. This will trigger the start of a new quest where you must now bring him several magic tomes before you can progress. But hey, at least you finally got the guy talking.

If you’re planning on mastering the Sorcerer Vocation, Myrddin is certainly worth talking to, as he’s actually the Sorcerer-Maister and will help you take the Vocation to the next level after you’ve completed his quests.

And that’s how to get Myrddin to talk to you in Dragon’s Dogma 2.