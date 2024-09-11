How To Get NBA 2K25’s Only Secret Achievement & Trophy

Hidden trophies are nothing new in the world of video games. They add a little bit of intrigue to the achievement grind, but they’re secret for a reason, as they’re typically pretty hard to acquire. Here’s how to get NBA 2K25‘s only secret achievement and trophy.

What Is the Secret Achievement in NBA 2K25?

NBA 2K25 has a pretty hefty trophy list, with 46 different challenges for players to complete. The secret achievement makes it 47, and unlike a lot of the other tasks, players will need to know what they’re looking for to knock this one out. The trophy is called “Come With Me…” and its description reads, “Activate and enter a warp in any type of Breakout game.”

How To Get the Secret Achievement & Trophy in NBA 2K25

That description may sound like gibberish to a lot of players, especially those who don’t play a lot of MyTeam and choose to focus more on grinding their players in MyCAREER or just pitting two random teams against each other. Well, Breakout is a new mode in NBA 2K25 that drops players on a Monopoly-like board and has them complete different games and tasks to earn prizes.

It all sounds simple, but then the warps show up. They’re portals that will pop up randomly on the board and allow players to travel to another, more difficult board to earn better prizes. Thankfully, for the sake of this trophy, all players have to do is find one and go through it; they don’t have to complete the board to earn the achievement. So, with that being the case, the best way to tackle it is to jump into as many Breakout games as possible and wait for a warp to show up.

And that’s how to get NBA 2K25‘s only secret achievement and trophy.

NBA 2K25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

