How To Get Nectar in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

Nectar is one buffs you can get in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator. However, there are five different types of Nectar, and they are all acquired in various ways and locations. Here’s how to get all the types of Nectar in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator.

Recommended Videos

Where To Find All Nectar Types in Bee Swarm Simulator

The five types of Nectar in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator are Comforting, Invigorating, Motivating, Refreshing, and Satisfying. You can mainly acquire them from harvesting planters in fields, and the buffs you receive from consuming the various Nectars can last for up to a day of in-game time.

Image via 000Mega#0404(Discord)

Some of the buffs Nectars provide include a better conversion rate when you’re at a hive, a higher chance to instantly convert, and better chances at earning certain types of pollen, among other boosts.

Naturally, you can find a variety of these nectars in nature biomes that suit them. Invigorating Nectar, which is red, can be found in Red Clay Planter, Pepper Patches, and Heat-Treated Planter. Refreshing Nectar is associated with blue, water, and fruits, so you can find it Hydroponic Planter, Blue Clay Planter, and Coconut Field. Use this to easily memorize where your favorite Nectar is. Here’s a complete breakdown of the locations:

Comforting Nectar : Bamboo Field, Dandelion Field, Pine Tree Forest Planters: Blue Clay Planter, Hydroponic Planter, Petal Planter, Tacky Planter

: Bamboo Field, Dandelion Field, Pine Tree Forest Invigorating Nectar : Cactus Field, Clover Field, Mountain Top Field, Pepper Patch Heat-Treated Planter, Red Clay Planter

: Cactus Field, Clover Field, Mountain Top Field, Pepper Patch Motivating Nectar : Mushroom Field, Rose Field, Spider Field, Stump Field Candy Planter, Heat-Treated Planter, Pesticide Planter

: Mushroom Field, Rose Field, Spider Field, Stump Field Refreshing Nectar : Blue Flower Field, Coconut Field, Strawberry Field Blue Clay Planter, Hydroponic Planter

: Blue Flower Field, Coconut Field, Strawberry Field Satisfying Nectar : Pineapple Patch, Pumpkin Patch, Sunflower Field Pesticide Planter, Petal Planter, Red Clay Planter, Tacky Planter

: Pineapple Patch, Pumpkin Patch, Sunflower Field

If you’re struggling to find a particular Nectar, you can also opt to trade for it.

Roblox Bee Simulator is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy