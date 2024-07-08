How to Get Neon Parasol in FFXIV Dawntrail

Fashion is the real endgame in Final Fantasy XIV, and we’re not just talking about clothes. We’re talking about accessories as well. Here’s how to get the Neon Parasol in FFXIV Dawntrail.

Getting the Neon Parasol in FFXIV Dawntrail

You can purchase the Neon Parasol for 500 Bicolor Gemstones by speaking with Beryl at Solution Nine. This is the Gemstone Trader NPC of the zone, located at X:8.4, Y:14. You’ll need to progress a good way through Dawntrail in order to get to this area.

However, just having the Bicolor Gemstones isn’t enough. You also need to reach rank 4 of Shared FATEs in FFXIV Dawntrail in order to be able to purchase the Neon Parasol.

How to Increase Shared FATEs Rank

Shared FATEs is a system that got introduced in Shadowbringers, and it’s basically a count of how many FATEs you’ve done in the specific expansion zones. The more FATEs you complete, the higher your rank is.

To increase your Shared FATEs rank in Dawntrail, you need to complete FATEs in the Urqopacha, Kozama’uka, Yak T’el, Shaaloani, Heritage Found, and Living Memory zones specifically. Here are the number of FATEs you need to complete for each rank up:

Rank 1: Unlocked by default.

Rank 2: 6 completed FATEs.

Rank 3: 20 completed FATEs.

Rank 4: 40 completed FATEs.

After completing 40 FATEs in any of the Dawntrail zones, speak with Beryl at Solution Nine, and you’ll be able to purchase your Neon Parasol for 500 Bicolor Gemstones. This is a cosmetic item that you can use anytime to show off just how fashionable you are. It has no bearing on combat.

And that’s how to get the Neon Parasol in FFXIV. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to unlock all Dawntrail mounts, and how to play the new Viper and Pictomancer jobs.

