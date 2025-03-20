How To Get Nickit and Thievul in Pokemon GO

A new event in the mobile game Pokemon GO means the debut of some new Pokemon. However, it’s not always a walk in the park filling out the Pokedex. So, here’s how to get your hands on Nickit and Thievul during the Deep Depths event in Pokemon GO.

How To Get Nickit in Pokemon GO

Catching Nickit in the Wild in Pokemon GO

The first way to get Nickit in Pokemon GO is to catch it in the wild. During the Deep Depths event, the Dark-type Pokemon will be an uncommon encounter. You’ll need to keep your head on a swivel and consistently check your radar on the bottom right of the game to ensure you don’t miss out on catching a wild Nickit.

Hatching Nickit From an Egg in Pokemon GO

While the Deep Depths event is active, Nickit can hatch from 7 km eggs in Pokemon GO. And to make life easier for those who can’t spend all day walking, the hatch distance for Eggs placed in an Incubator during the event is being cut in half.

Getting Nickit From Field Research in Pokemon GO

The Deep Depths event Field Research asks you to “defeat two Team Go Rocket Grunts” to unlock an encounter with Nickit. That’s no small feat, so if you’re not up for it, you can spend a few dollars to expedite the process.

The Deep Depths Premium Timed Research Ticket, which costs $1.99, guarantees two chances to catch Nickit. The first arrives after completing the “Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt” task, and the other comes after completing all of the missions.

How To Get Thievul in Pokemon GO

Like most evolutions in Pokemon GO, you aren’t going to find Thievul in the wild. So, you’re going to need to collect 50 Nickit Candy to evolve one of the ones you’ve caught. You can use Pinap Berries to double the amount of Candy each time you successfully catch a Pokemon to ensure you get enough by the end of the Deep Depths event. Also, consider setting alerts in your Pokedex so you know when a wild Nickit appears nearby.

How Long Is the Deep Depths Event in Pokemon GO?

If you want to add both Nick and Thievul to your Pokedex by the end of the Deep Depths event in Pokemon GO, you’re going to need to know how long you have. Well, after kicking off on March 19, the Deep Depths event calls it quits on Monday, March 24, 2025, at 8:00 PM local time.

With a full weekend ahead, it’s the perfect time to venture out to your local hotspots and toss out an Incense. Before long, you’ll have plenty of Nickit on your screen and can start looking for a spot for Thievul on your team.

And that’s how to get Nickit and Thievul in Pokemon GO. And if you’re looking for more, here’s the full Ditto disguise list for the mobile game in March 2025.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.

