Look, it’s inevitable. You’re gonna get up to no good as you do things around the cities of Vernworth in Bakbattahl, and you’re gonna get your ass landed in jail in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The good news is that breaking out isn’t too difficult. Here’s how to get out of jail in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to Break Out of Jail in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are two main ways of getting out of jail in Dragon’s Dogma 2, as listed below:

By using a Gaol Key or Makeshift Gaol Key

By talking to a guard and paying a fine

The first method is preferable of course, since you can just open your cell door and leave without having to bear any serious consequences. You can get a Gaol Key in Vernworth by accepting the Caged Magistrate quest from Brant, but do be warned that you have to give it back once you’ve completed the quest.

After that, you’ll need to rely on Makeshift Gaol Keys, which are one-use items that you can either find in chests in the open-world, or by purchasing them from NPC vendors. I found one for sale in Checkpoint Rest Town, at Ibrahim’s Scrap Store. You can also get Ibrahim to forge the Gaol Keys, but this will cost a lot of money in the long run.

If you have a Gaol Key on hand, just open the cell door, then leave the Gaol without any of the guards spotting you.

Alternatively, you can simply talk to a guard as they walk past your cell. You’ll need to pay them a sum of gold, and the amount is proportionate to however much money you have on hand at that time. The more you have, the heftier the fine. Regardless of how much gold you have, though, be prepared for a heavy fine because it’ll definitely take a huge chunk out of your pockets.

How to Get Your Items Back

Regardless of how you’ve escaped jail in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you can get all of your items and equipment back simply by leaving Gaol. The second you exit the building, all your items will automatically get added back to your inventory, though you’ll need to equip all of your weapons and armor again.

How to Get Thrown in Jail

If, for some reason, you’re looking to get arrested in Dragon’s Dogma 2, that’s easy enough. If you get attacked and killed by guards within the cities of Vernworth and Bakbattahl, you’ll wake up in Gaol. For instance, while I was doing the masquerade ball quest, I removed my mask and the guards immediately descended on me and attacked me. After they depleted my HP, I woke up in the Gaol.

And that’s how to get out of jail in Dragon’s Dogma 2.