Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl has a massive open world to explore. However, players have several barriers to get through before they can fully explore it. Here’s how to get out of the Anomalous Field in Stalker 2.

How To Escape from the Anomalous Field in Stalker 2

Right after the conclusion of the Prologue, you’ll find yourself trapped in an Anomalous Field. This cramped area is encased by a field of energy. Coming into contact with the field will kill your character instantly.

To pass through the field safely, you’ll need to use a Bolt. The first Bolt you’ll ever receive (and the one you’ll use to escape this Anomalous Field) is given to you by the man sitting above you on the hill. Once he tosses you the Bolt, open the radial menu. Then, scroll down to the image of the Bolt on the bottom of the wheel to select it.

How To Use the Bolt in Stalker 2

Now that you have the Bolt equipped, you’ll need to use it to trigger a reset in the Anomalous Field, which will give you an opening to escape through. To do this, throw the Bolt at the barrier of the Anomalous Field. You’ll likely notice elements in the environment becoming distorted and warping around you. This is where the barrier is found. Make sure to keep your distance from it, as making contact with it or an attempt to break through it causes an instant death. It can also suck you in. If this happens, be sure to immediately sprint in the opposite direction.

From a safe distance, throw the Bolt at the Anomalous Field. This will cause an implosion effect, and a gap will open in the field. In this gap, the outside surroundings will appear normal, no longer having that warping effect. Once you see this gap, sprint through it to safety on the other side.

And that’s how to get out of the Anomalous Field in Stalker 2.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is available now on Xbox and PC.

