How To Get Photograph Emote (Patch 7.18) in Final Fantasy XIV

One of the most enjoyable aspects of social culture in Final Fantasy XIV is the amazing variety of character emotes that players can use to further interact with each other. Here is a guide for how to get the Photograph emote in Final Fantasy XIV.

How To Unlock the Photograph Emote (Patch 7.18) in Final Fantasy XIV

Screenshot by The Escapist

As part of an official collaboration with Fujifilm’s Instax, Final Fantasy XIV‘s otherwise lightweight 7.18 patch has brought a unique new emote for all players, free of charge. The “Photograph” emote is a charming addition that allows you to simulate photography anywhere you go in Eorzea.

While other emotes in the game are usually locked behind quest objectives (such as the eccentric “Pose of the Unbound” emote) or require a purchase of some kind, “Photograph” is automatically available via your Emote menu as soon as you log in.

Simply make sure to download the latest patch update, and then it will be there waiting for you. There is no level or expansion purchase requirement whatsoever to get this emote.

How To Use the Photograph Emote in FFXIV

Screenshot by the Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

To use the Photograph emote, open your Emote menu under the “Social” tab and then look for the “Photograph” one near the bottom of your list under the “General” tab. Press it, and your character will pull out a Fujifilm-style camera to take a Polaroid picture. Feel free to add it to your Favorites if you anticipate using it often.

While the Photograph emote is a standard one that isn’t continuous or suitable for “AFK” activities, it’s still dynamic in that you can use it in different scenarios and environments. This means you can use it underwater in places like the Ruby Sea and even atop a mount (grounded or flying).

If nothing else, it can make for some interesting, Inception-style pose moments with your characters. Patch 7.18 is the last update before the much more content-heavy Patch 7.2 drops in late March. Players will have plenty to look forward to then, such as new dungeons, a return to the Arcadion, Cosmic Exploration, and more.

That concludes how to get the photograph emote in Final Fantasy XIV. Check out our other content for the game, including our guide to all rewards for the FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove Phantasmagoria event.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now.

