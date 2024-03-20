Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Get Powdermelon in Stardew Valley

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Mar 19, 2024 09:51 pm
Image Source: ConcernedApe

Stardew Valley update 1.6 introduced four new seasonal crops to the game, but unlike regular crops, you can’t buy the seeds for these in Pierre’s general store. Instead, you’ll need to hunt them down yourself. Here’s how to get Powdermelon in Stardew Valley.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Powdermelon Seeds in Stardew Valley

Powdermelon is a winter crop that became available in Stardew Valley with the release of version 1.6. As mentioned above, you can’t get the seeds at the store, and they can only be obtained by digging up artifact spots or grass spots during the winter.

winter artifact spots in stardew valley

Keep an eye out on the ground for the three worms wriggling to find an artifact spot. Grass spots look pretty similar to artifact spots, except instead of worms, they’re three small tufts of grass instead. When you find one of these, use your hoe to dig them up for a chance to get Powdermelon seeds. It’s worth noting that grass spots have a higher chance of giving you Powdermelon seeds, as artifact spots can also give you random items and artifacts to be donated to the museum.

After getting your seeds, plant them on your farm, water them, and tend to them. After seven in-game days, the seeds will produce a Powdermelon, which you can then sell or use in cooking. Of course, you can also put the Powdermelon into the Seed Maker to produce more Powdermelon seeds, which will allow you to farm them reliably without having to rely on the RNG of grass or artifact spots. Personally, I preferred the reliability of producing my own seeds, just so I wouldn’t have to worry about going out to find more once I ran out.

And that’s how to get the Powdermelon in Stardew Valley. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to craft big chests and find the Bookseller.

Post Tag:
Stardew Valley
related content
Read Article How to Get a Big Chest in Stardew Valley
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get a Big Chest in Stardew Valley
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 19, 2024
Read Article How to Find the Bookseller in Stardew Valley
bookseller location in stardew valley
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Find the Bookseller in Stardew Valley
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 19, 2024
Read Article How to Upload Images in WWE 2K24
An image of Cody Rhodes from WWE 2K24
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Upload Images in WWE 2K24
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Mar 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Get a Big Chest in Stardew Valley
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get a Big Chest in Stardew Valley
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 19, 2024
Read Article How to Find the Bookseller in Stardew Valley
bookseller location in stardew valley
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Find the Bookseller in Stardew Valley
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 19, 2024
Read Article How to Upload Images in WWE 2K24
An image of Cody Rhodes from WWE 2K24
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Upload Images in WWE 2K24
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Mar 19, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].