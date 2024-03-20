Stardew Valley update 1.6 introduced four new seasonal crops to the game, but unlike regular crops, you can’t buy the seeds for these in Pierre’s general store. Instead, you’ll need to hunt them down yourself. Here’s how to get Powdermelon in Stardew Valley.

How to Get Powdermelon Seeds in Stardew Valley

Powdermelon is a winter crop that became available in Stardew Valley with the release of version 1.6. As mentioned above, you can’t get the seeds at the store, and they can only be obtained by digging up artifact spots or grass spots during the winter.

Keep an eye out on the ground for the three worms wriggling to find an artifact spot. Grass spots look pretty similar to artifact spots, except instead of worms, they’re three small tufts of grass instead. When you find one of these, use your hoe to dig them up for a chance to get Powdermelon seeds. It’s worth noting that grass spots have a higher chance of giving you Powdermelon seeds, as artifact spots can also give you random items and artifacts to be donated to the museum.

After getting your seeds, plant them on your farm, water them, and tend to them. After seven in-game days, the seeds will produce a Powdermelon, which you can then sell or use in cooking. Of course, you can also put the Powdermelon into the Seed Maker to produce more Powdermelon seeds, which will allow you to farm them reliably without having to rely on the RNG of grass or artifact spots. Personally, I preferred the reliability of producing my own seeds, just so I wouldn’t have to worry about going out to find more once I ran out.

And that’s how to get the Powdermelon in Stardew Valley. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to craft big chests and find the Bookseller.