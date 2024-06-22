How to Get Raksasha’s Great Katana in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Shadow of the Erdtree brings the Raksasha’s Great Katana to Elden Ring and it’s another great bleed option in the game. This guide will cover how you can earn the sword for yourself and start cutting down the weeds with your Ash of War.

Where to Find Raksasha’s Great Katana in Elden Ring

Raksaha’s Great Katana is located in the Eastern Nameless Mausoleum at near the waterfalls in Scadu Altus. To earn the sword, you need to defeat the Raksasha boss, and the fight won’t be easy. If you remember the Blackgaol Knight from the start of the Shadow of the Erdtree, you know these spirits don’t go down easy. They all utilize new weapons with powerful Ashes of War and you won’t be able to use your Spirit Ashes during the fight.

To find the Mausoleum itself, you need to use the hidden coffin in the Shadow Keep. As you head through the Main Gate Plaza, there is a path on the ramparts that lead to the coffin. Jumping in will take you to the lower river in Scadu Altus. Keep following the river downstream until you reach the Eastern Nameless Mausoleum. Then you can head inside and prepare for a battle with yet another katana wielder.

The key to winning the fight is to wait for Raksasha to complete six swings with the side slashes and then create some space. When the slashes are over, quickly move in and deal as much damage as possible. Back up after and complete the same cycle. Just don’t fall into the trap of trying to out poise the boss. If you fight well, you will get Raksasha’s Great Katana as a new weapon along with the boss armor set as a reward.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

