How to Get Rank III in Desert Rush in FF7 Rebirth

The mini-games rule the world of Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, with each demanding the player’s time and attention. However, if players can conquer the games, the rewards will be worth it, which holds true for Desert Rush.

Desert Rush is the minigame introduced in the Dustbowl while players are gathering feed for Piko. This minigame will be familiar to players as it is similar to a minigame found in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. While it is not one of the most exciting minigames found it does come with a great reward should players accomplish Rank III. Players will be able to get Tifa a new weapon, the Dragon Claws. The game consists of scoring as high as possible within a time limit by destroying boxes with different point levels and time boxes to add more time.

How to Win Rank III Desert Rush in FF7 Rebirth

It is a simple game on the surface but needs a good strategy if players want to get that Rank III and Tifa’s Dragon Claws. There are a series of blocks allotted different points with the bigger blocks being worth more. There are some metal blocks with lightning bolts, Gearboxes, that are worth the most but players will need to hit the blue boxes with giant lightning bolts, Shockboxes, to activate them. The number of lit-up bolts on the Gearboxes shows how many of the Shockboxes players will need to destroy. The boxes with clocks on them will give the players more time to complete the challenge.

The goal is the quickly destroy as many boxes as possible before that timer runs out. The best way to do this is to use Cloud’s abilities to do as much damage as possible in as short of time. The best ability to use Braver as it only takes one ATB charge and it doesn’t take long to execute the move. For areas with a lot of boxes, use the Punisher Mode to do a lot of fast damage. For moving from one box pile to the next, players should use the dodge function instead of just running. There are a few platforms that require hitting the wheel to make them move but the moment players stop hitting them, the platform goes back to its original position. Use the dodge function to get off of them as quickly as possible.

Find all four of the Shockboxes as soon as possible. The first one is just to the right at the very beginning. The next one is in front of the beginning spot at the end of the pathway before it turns right. There are two more on the upper levels. Take the red lift that isn’t blocked to get the third Shockbox. The last is behind some of the metal boxes with four lit-up lightning bolts on the second level. Knock out the Gearboxes blocking the other red lift to get to the last one.

Players should make sure to plan a route in advance so that every second is used to destroying boxes and not figuring out where to go next. There may be some backtracking depending on the route players take so don’t be afraid to leave some boxes behind to get at the Shockboxes first.

