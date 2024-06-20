How To Get Red Bear’s Claws in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

There’s plenty of new weapons in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree and one of these is the Red Bear’s Claws. If you want to slash your enemies with your hands then these might be the best option for you, and here’s where to find them.

Where to Find the Red Bear’s Claws in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Screenshot via The Escapist

To get the Red Bear’s Claws you will need to have reached the Ruah Ruins, where you can find one of the map fragments from. Near here you will find a sealed Sprintspring that once it has been unsealed will allow you to reach a new location in Scadu Altus, and fight the Red Bear.

Start at the Moorth Ruins Site of Grace which can be found near the center of the map in Scadu Altus. From here head Northeast and into a hidden cave. Venture through this cave until you reach the Ancient Ruins. From here go west through the canyon until you get near the edge of the zone. You should see a sealed Sprintspring near the Map Fragment location.

The cairn to unseal this Sprintspring can be found a little higher up the cliff, so go southwest and you should see it. It isn’t very far at all, so if you’ve reached the edge of the map then you’ve got too far. Once unsealed simply use the Sprintspring to boost you up to the mountain.

There is one single building on this island and inside you will encounter the Red Bear. Beat him in combat and you will receive his entire kit, including the Red Bear’s Claws.

This fight shouldn’t be too tough. The Red Bear attacks in combination but they are slow and can be easily rolled creating openings to deal damage. You won’t be able to summon here so get ready to learn the fight and get it done to claim your new weapon.

With the Red Bear’s Claws in hand you’re now set to continue the rest of your Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree adventure in style.

